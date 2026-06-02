The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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May 2026

Energy Dominance relies on exporting Energy in different forms, and the U.S. is behind the Curve.
The Crude Truth took a trip to Washington.
  Rey Treviño III
The Crude Truth: Why Oil Hasn’t Hit $150… Yet (And Why the Market Is Running on Borrowed Time)
The Crude Truth on the Oil markets
  Rey Treviño III
Memorial Day gas prices - How long will high gas prices remain?
Happy Memorial Day, and let's take a moment to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
  Rey Treviño III
Oil Prices Climb on Doubts of US-Iran Deal. What Are Analysts Saying?
Will the Iran War impact Summer Traveling?
  Rey Treviño III
Crude Oil Needs to Run through TEXAS
It is not everyday we get a Texas Railroad Commisioner on the Crude Truth!
  Rey Treviño III
The Crude Truth: How is the Global Oil Market Priced, and Was Jennifer Granholm Right About One Thing?
The Crude Truth is about to come home to people who do not understand the global oil markets.
  Rey Treviño III
The Energy Investor's Playbook: How to Get Started in Oil & Gas with Rey Trevino
I was a guest on Texas Real Estate Pros with Dylan Silver it was a blast.
  Rey Treviño III
America's Energy Paradox: Exporting Oil While Paying $5 a Gallon
This was a great interview by Steve Gruber, Host of Daybreak on Real America's Voice
  Rey Treviño III
U.S. Crude Oil Exports Surge to Record as Tankers Flock to Gulf Coast During Iran War
Energy Security is at the Door, and we are open for business. - That is the Crude Truth.
  Rey Treviño III
Texas Energy Policy, EPA Rollbacks & Oil Industry Advocacy | Karr Ingham NAPE 2026
Karr hit it out of the park at NAPE, and Texas is at the front lines of Energy Dominance
  Rey Treviño III

April 2026

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