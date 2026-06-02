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Is California Dreaming as They Extend Their Net Zero and CARB Initiatives?
The Crude Truth about the War on Oil and Gas Industry and it's looming crisis in California.
Jun 2
•
Rey Treviño III
7
2
1
May 2026
Energy Dominance relies on exporting Energy in different forms, and the U.S. is behind the Curve.
The Crude Truth took a trip to Washington.
May 30
•
Rey Treviño III
5
The Crude Truth: Why Oil Hasn’t Hit $150… Yet (And Why the Market Is Running on Borrowed Time)
The Crude Truth on the Oil markets
May 27
•
Rey Treviño III
6
1
Memorial Day gas prices - How long will high gas prices remain?
Happy Memorial Day, and let's take a moment to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
May 25
•
Rey Treviño III
1
Oil Prices Climb on Doubts of US-Iran Deal. What Are Analysts Saying?
Will the Iran War impact Summer Traveling?
May 18
•
Rey Treviño III
5
Crude Oil Needs to Run through TEXAS
It is not everyday we get a Texas Railroad Commisioner on the Crude Truth!
May 13
•
Rey Treviño III
3
The Crude Truth: How is the Global Oil Market Priced, and Was Jennifer Granholm Right About One Thing?
The Crude Truth is about to come home to people who do not understand the global oil markets.
May 12
•
Rey Treviño III
6
The Energy Investor's Playbook: How to Get Started in Oil & Gas with Rey Trevino
I was a guest on Texas Real Estate Pros with Dylan Silver it was a blast.
May 8
•
Rey Treviño III
3
America's Energy Paradox: Exporting Oil While Paying $5 a Gallon
This was a great interview by Steve Gruber, Host of Daybreak on Real America's Voice
May 6
•
Rey Treviño III
4
U.S. Crude Oil Exports Surge to Record as Tankers Flock to Gulf Coast During Iran War
Energy Security is at the Door, and we are open for business. - That is the Crude Truth.
May 5
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Rey Treviño III
4
1
Texas Energy Policy, EPA Rollbacks & Oil Industry Advocacy | Karr Ingham NAPE 2026
Karr hit it out of the park at NAPE, and Texas is at the front lines of Energy Dominance
May 1
•
Rey Treviño III
3
April 2026
The UAE Is Withdrawing from OPEC and OPEC+: What’s Really Happening in the Oil Market? A Fundamental Shift Is Underway
The Crude Truth about US Oil market is about to get real.
Apr 28
•
Rey Treviño III
2
1
© 2026 Rey Treviño III
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