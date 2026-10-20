The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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Frontier Signal's avatar
Frontier Signal
6d

Your point that the diesel crack, not Brent, is the cleaner signal is the one airlines feel most directly, because jet fuel prices off the same distillate barrel. Delta is partly insulated by owning a refinery: it added about 13c a gallon in Q3, with roughly 40c expected in Q4 while cracks stay this wide.

The flip side is that the cushion shrinks as cracks normalise, which is also when fuel gets cheaper. At that point the question for Delta is whether fares hold as fuel eases.

My notes on Delta are here:

https://frontiersignaltech.substack.com/p/delta-can-higher-fares-survive-cheaper-f56

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