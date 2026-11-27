What does it take to build a successful career, stay true to your roots, and keep pushing for more? For Texas country music legend Aaron Watson, it comes down to hard work, independence, and never losing sight of what matters.

On this special episode of The Crude Truth, Rey sits down with Aaron Watson at Hart Energy’s Super DUG 2026 to talk about his Texas roots, his connection to the oil and gas industry, his music career, and the mindset that has helped him build a lasting name in country music.

Aaron shares stories about growing up around the oil and gas industry, his family’s connection to Shell Oil, and why he believes domestic energy production remains essential to Texas and America’s economy.

The conversation also explores his independent music career, his upcoming album King of the Jukebox, his new creative direction with Aaron Watson and the SOBs, and the importance of staying true to your sound rather than following mainstream trends.

In this episode, they discuss:

- Aaron’s Texas upbringing and family ties to the oil and gas industry.

- Why oil and gas remains essential to everyday life and the American economy.

- Building a successful career as an independent country music artist.

- The inspiration behind his new music and upcoming album King of the Jukebox.

- Why young artists need to focus on live performances, hard work, and connecting with fans.

- Taking risks, embracing a winning mindset, and always chasing the next goal.

- Balancing social media with living in the moment.

From the music business to the energy industry, Aaron shares why independence, discipline, and believing in yourself can make all the difference.

Thank you to Aaron Watson for joining us at Super DUG 2026!

Check out https://www.aaronwatson.com/

Check out @AaronWatsonMusic

Check out Paul Salfen at https://www.youtube.com/@PaulSalfen

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