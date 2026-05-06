Steve did not hold back, and it was a fun discussion.

1. Oil and Gas Price Discrepancies

The host opens by questioning why gas prices remain high ($4.44/gallon) despite oil being at $101 a barrel—significantly lower than the $138-139 a barrel during the Biden administration when gas reached $5.01. This apparent disconnect between crude oil prices and retail gas prices is the central puzzle driving the conversation.

2. Market Uncertainty and Refinery Premiums

R.T. Trevino explains that current market uncertainty is adding a “premium” to oil prices on Wall Street. Additionally, refineries are adding their own premiums to processed products, contributing to higher gas prices at the pump even with lower crude costs.

3. Refinery Capacity Shortage

A critical issue discussed is that America has insufficient refining capacity. The U.S. produces 14 million barrels of oil daily but consumes 21 million, and can only refine about 25% of domestically produced crude. A new refinery planned for Brownsville, Texas is highlighted as a positive step, but more are needed.

4. Oil Exports vs. Domestic Needs

The conversation addresses a seeming contradiction: America is exporting record amounts of oil (5.2+ million barrels daily) and refined products like gasoline and diesel, while domestic consumers face high prices. The host questions whether this export-heavy approach serves American interests.

5. Global Supply Chain and Geopolitics

The discussion touches on how the Strait of Hormuz closure, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and global energy shortages affect U.S. oil markets. The U.S. is positioned as a key global energy supplier helping allies, which influences domestic pricing.

6. Future Price Projections

The segment concludes with optimistic forecasts: Goldman Sachs predicts oil could drop to $85 by end of June if the conflict resolves, with R.T. expecting prices around $75-80 once geopolitical tensions ease.

Steve also brought up some great points about refineries and exports. Why are we exporting diesel and gasoline? I responded that it helps our Energy Dominance and helps our allies and trading partners.

“Capitalism Wins,” that is how we get to lower prices. - Rey Trevino

“ We produce 14 million barrels of oil a day here in the United States, and we consume 21 million barrels. And we only were able to process about 25% of the crude oil that we produce here in America. “ Rey Trevino, OIl & Gas Expert, President, Pecos County Energy

We have some great things coming around the corner. Stay tuned for more articles, our new website, and fun interviews.

We highly recommend watching America’s Voice with Steve Gruber.

Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/