This was a fun interview with Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne on my recent trip to Washington, DC. I had some great meetings, and she is doing great things for her constituents.

1. American Energy Independence & Oil Production

The interview emphasizes Texas’s historical and ongoing role in American energy. It references the 1901 Spindletop discovery and argues that despite alternative energy sources (wind, solar, electric), America still fundamentally depends on oil. The discussion highlights the importance of supporting American oil producers and maintaining competitive global positioning.

2. The Strait of Hormuz & Middle East Conflict

Congresswoman Van Dyen discusses the geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices, particularly the conflict in the Middle East. She explains the administration’s goals regarding preventing a terrorist regime (Iran) from obtaining nuclear weapons, while also emphasizing the desire to exit the conflict as soon as possible.

3. Gas Prices & Economic Impact

The interview addresses current high gas prices and their effect on consumers. However, Van Dyen points out that gas prices are actually lower now compared to the Biden administration, attributing this to increased American oil production and reduced regulatory barriers for producers.

4. Tax Cuts & Regulatory Reform

A significant focus is on the reconciliation bill that included tax cuts and regulatory reductions, specifically benefiting American energy producers. The congresswoman discusses plans for a second reconciliation package to continue this work and help people “keep more of what they make.”

5. Inflation & Wage Growth

The discussion touches on inflation concerns and highlights a positive trend: wages are now outpacing inflation for the first time in years, which the administration aims to sustain.

6. Capitol Hill Internships & Political Engagement

The interview concludes with a lighter discussion about young people entering politics through internships, emphasizing the value of Capitol Hill experience as a career foundation and networking opportunity.

We highly recommend following Congresswoman Van Duyne on her journey to help Texas remain at the top of the Energy Dominance Food Chain. Texas and Louisiana are at the center stage of the United States' energy export sector.

Follow Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne’s work on her website https://vanduyne.house.gov/

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