Crude Oil Needs to Run Through Texas.

Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright breaks down why Texas remains the backbone of American energy—and where the industry is headed next.



Check out the Texas Railroad Commission Site: https://www.rrc.state.tx.us/about-us/commissioners/jim-wright/

Key Points:

• Texas produces ~43% of U.S. crude oil

• Balancing environmental responsibility with economic growth

• The Railroad Commission’s critical role in regulation

• Why global demand is shifting toward Texas for stability

• The future of produced water and new energy tech (like lithium & geothermal)

• Challenges and opportunities with legacy wells

• How oil & gas fuels Texas’ economy and state surplus



1. The Railroad Commission of Texas & Its Role

The episode centers on an interview with Jim Wright, the incumbent Railroad Commissioner. The discussion emphasizes that the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas, manages environmental standards, and is crucial to the state's $20+ billion annual surplus. Wright stresses that despite its outdated name (dating back to transportation regulation), the commission plays a vital role in balancing environmental responsibility with economic success.



2. Texas Oil & Gas Production & Economic Impact

The conversation highlights Texas's dominance in energy production:

Texas produces 43% of U.S. crude oil and roughly 30% of natural gas

Current production is 5.5 million barrels per day

The industry generated $27 billion in state taxes last year

Oil and gas employ over 500,000 people directly and support 2 million more jobs indirectly



3. The Shale Revolution & Technological Innovation

Wright discusses how horizontal drilling and fracking technology transformed the industry, enabling extraction from tight formations. He emphasizes that technology changes constantly and regulations must adapt accordingly. Examples include auto-swabbing systems that revive dormant wells and new applications like lithium extraction and geothermal energy from legacy wells.



4. Produced Water Management & Environmental Concerns

A significant portion focuses on produced water—the byproduct of oil extraction (approximately 5 barrels of water per barrel of oil). Key points include:

Earthquake risks from deep injection of produced water

Drought conditions in West Texas are creating water scarcity

Pilot programs treating produced water for agricultural use (wheat, alfalfa)

Potential for extracting valuable minerals like uranium from produced water



5. Senate Bill 1150 & Legacy Well Regulations

The discussion covers upcoming regulations requiring old wells to be plugged or brought online by September 2027. Wright advocates for flexibility, noting that legacy wells may have future value through emerging technologies (lithium, geothermal) and shouldn't be permanently abandoned without exploring these opportunities.



6. Market Stability & Global Energy Demand

Wright emphasizes that international demand for U.S. oil is surging due to America's political and economic stability. He advocates for marketing Texas oil globally and mentions increased tanker activity in the Gulf of Mexico, positioning Texas as a reliable energy source compared to unstable international alternatives.



7. Election & Public Education

The episode promotes Wright's candidacy for re-election (runoff on May 26th) and stresses the need for voter education about the Railroad Commission's importance. Wright argues that many voters don't understand what the commission does, making it vulnerable to candidates without relevant experience.

Share





8. Balancing Environmental & Economic Responsibility

A recurring theme is the need to maintain both environmental stewardship and economic growth—treating this as a "win-win" rather than a trade-off.

We are seeing the Energy Dominance of Texas play out in real time. Just watch the difference between Texas, California, and New York. Why are there more people moving here? Why are people fleeing the other states? It is government overreach, and our all-in approach in Texas makes a difference.

And that is the Crude Truth.

We are really looking forward to our new website, and great things are going on. Check out the Crude Truth YouTube channel and wherever you get your sound podcasts. We are rolling out all the NAPE videos, and they are doing great! We appreciate all of the great listens, likes, and subscribes. The growth is very much appreciated.



Check out LFS Chemistry Sponsor of the Crude Truth here: https://lfschemistry.com/



Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/



Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/



Also, the great Production team at Real News Public Relations

https://www.realnewspr.com/



