How can oil and gas companies better showcase their work, build their brands, and change the conversation surrounding the industry?

On this episode of The Crude Truth, Rey sits down with Texas favorite Dan Parlin, co-founder of Gold Scale Creative Agency, to discuss the power of creative marketing, content creation, and relationship-building in the oil and gas industry.

Dan shares how his team helps companies tell their stories through video, photography, branding, and social media. From creating 60-second videos that serve as powerful sales tools to showcasing operations in the field, he explains why businesses need to be intentional about how they present themselves.

They also discuss:

- Why oil and gas companies need to take control of their brand stories.

- How video content can help service companies stand out.

- Overcoming the fear of getting in front of the camera.

- Using education and transparency to change perceptions of the oil and gas industry.

- The importance of networking, building relationships, and simply listening.

- How social media helps businesses connect with their audiences on a personal level.

Dan also shares practical advice for companies looking to improve their marketing and explains why getting started with content creation is better than waiting for the perfect opportunity.

We need to do a better job as an industry of articulating the great things that the oil and gas industry, especially in the United States, has done for humanity.

Connect with Dan Parlin:

Website: https://goldscaleagency.com

LinkedIn: Dan Parlin https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-p-b72ab6199/

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Key Points

1. Creative Marketing & Brand Storytelling in Oil & Gas

Dan Parlin emphasizes the importance of showcasing the oil and gas industry in a positive light through creative content. He highlights how a 60-second video can be more effective than traditional static marketing materials like websites or PowerPoint presentations. The focus is on telling a compelling “brand story” that demonstrates a company’s process and vision.

2. Content Creation as a Business Strategy

A key theme is the necessity of actively producing content rather than remaining silent. Rey and Dan discuss how starting to make content—even without a perfect plan—is better than not making content at all. This includes overcoming the nervousness of being on camera and hitting “submit” to publish work publicly.

3. Overcoming Industry Perception Challenges

The conversation addresses the negative perception of the oil and gas industry from outside audiences. Dan explains how educational videos that showcase safety practices (PPE, hard hats, environmental care) help combat misconceptions and demonstrate responsible operations.

4. Networking & Relationship Building

Dan shares his networking philosophy, emphasizing the importance of not being afraid to approach people and, more importantly, being “a fly on the wall”—listening and learning before speaking. He credits relationships and negotiations as foundational to his success, drawing from his background as a landman.

5. Gold Scale Creative Agency’s Approach

Dan describes his agency’s methodology: storyboarding projects, providing expert recommendations, and combining web design with media production. He uses a case study (Statis Drilling Solutions) to illustrate how motion graphics and field footage can effectively showcase products and operations.

6. Personal Branding Through Social Media

Dan discusses the strategy behind posting personal content (like food photos) on social media—it humanizes the brand and allows audiences to connect on a personal level. He explains that people want to see the “cool life” behind the professional, making the person relatable and aspirational.

7. Texas Oil Production & Industry Importance

The episode opens with context about Texas producing nearly 50% of America’s oil (44-46% depending on the day), emphasizing the critical role of the Permian Basin and the responsibility to communicate the industry’s positive contributions.

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