At SuperDug 2026 in Houston, I sat down with David Reid, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of NOV, to discuss the dramatic shifts reshaping the global energy landscape.

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensify and countries worldwide prioritize energy independence, the oil and gas industry is experiencing a resurgence of optimism not seen in years. Reid breaks down how NOV and other major players are navigating tariff pressures, supply chain challenges, and unprecedented long-term international deals, while also exploring emerging opportunities in Venezuela and Saudi Aramco's strategic pivot.

Beyond market dynamics, Reid also shares his passionate work with Red M, a nonprofit combating child trafficking in the energy sector. This conversation captures a pivotal moment in the industry where energy security, market confidence, and social responsibility converge.

I highly recommend checking out https://www.joinredm.com/.

Thank you, David, for your tireless work on human trafficking. This is a huge story that needs all of our attention today.

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Connect with David on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidred/

Check out NOV https://www.nov.com/

1. Market Dynamics & Pricing Strategies

David Reid discusses how NOV and other companies are adapting to inflation and material supply issues. While some businesses have maintained stable pricing despite market pressures, they’re actually gaining market share. For larger projects, pricing adjusts based on tariff changes, while spot products have remained relatively stable. The discussion highlights how strategic purchasing (like NOV’s fiberglass business buying raw materials ahead of anticipated price increases) helps companies navigate volatility.

2. Energy Security & Geopolitical Shifts

A major theme is how countries worldwide are prioritizing energy independence following Middle East tensions. This echoes the 1970s oil crisis response. The conversation covers:

US production facilities running at 100% capacity

Long-term energy deals with new international partners

Countries like Brazil and West Africa ramping up production

European oil and gas companies re-engaging with the sector after years of divestment

3. OPEC Fragmentation & Market Restructuring

The podcast explores the breakdown of OPEC unity, with UAE leaving, Qatar and Iraq considering departure, and Venezuela’s shifting role. This represents a significant realignment in global oil politics.

4. Venezuela’s Emerging Opportunities

Despite political uncertainty, there’s renewed interest in Venezuelan oil and gas production. Companies like Chevron are making major investments, while NOV maintains a cautious but engaged approach, recognizing both potential and risks in the changing political landscape.

5. Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Pivot

Aramco’s decision to resume Jackup rig construction signals confidence in the market and represents a significant shift after a period of pause.

6. Red M: Human Trafficking Prevention

David Reid discusses his nonprofit organization’s work combating child trafficking and grooming, particularly within the energy industry. Red M has intervened in 45 trafficking cases and distributed 3,600 care packages, with over 7,000 volunteers involved.

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