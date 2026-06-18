In this episode of The Crude Truth, Rey Trevino sits down with DrillChem’s Prater Vincent and Richard Collins to explore the critical role downhole technology plays in today’s oil and gas industry.

From drilling fluids and wellbore stability to lubrication systems and completion solutions, the conversation dives into how operators maximize production, reduce costs, and overcome increasingly complex drilling challenges. Richard also shares insights from nearly 30 years in the industry, including international experience, the future of U.S. energy production, and how global events are reshaping oil markets.

Connect with Richard on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rtcollins/

Connect with Prater Benson on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prater-benson-1a1656124/

Check out DrillChem’s Website: https://drillchem.com/

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Topics include:

1. Down-Hole Drilling Expertise & Well Construction

The episode centers on the critical importance of monitoring and managing the drilling process itself. The host emphasizes that proper well drilling is now more challenging than finding the oil, and that well completion and testing phases are essential to extracting hydrocarbons effectively.

2. Drill Chem Company Overview

Guests Prater Bitz and Richard Collins from Drill Chem discuss their specialty chemical company that provides solutions for drilling challenges. They explain how Drill Chem is small enough to react quickly to customer needs but large enough to have their own R&D department and develop proprietary products rather than buying off-the-shelf solutions.

3. Drilling Fluid Solutions & Well Bore Stability

The conversation covers specific products like Terra Lock (a well-bore strengthening material) and lubricants designed to reduce torque and enable extended-reach drilling. These solutions address common industry challenges like well-bore instability, lost circulation, and narrow mud weight windows.

4. Industry Capital Discipline in 2026

Discussion about how major oil companies and operators are maintaining capital discipline despite high oil prices, focusing on planned drilling rather than aggressive expansion—a shift from historical boom-bust cycles.

5. Geopolitical Impact on Oil Markets

A significant portion covers the Iranian conflict and its effects on global oil supply, including:

Production shutdowns in Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and the UAE

The challenge of restarting wells after prolonged shutdowns (chemical reactions, permeability changes)

Global supply chain impacts, including jet fuel shortages

The role of the U.S. as a “swing producer” filling the global supply gap

6. U.S. Oil & Gas Industry Leadership

The hosts celebrate America’s technological advancement in unconventional oil extraction (shale revolution), directional drilling, and hydraulic fracturing—positioning the U.S. as a global leader in both production and technology innovation.

7. Drill Chem’s Growth Strategy

Plans for 2026-2027 include domestic expansion (new facilities in Midland and Williston) and significant international growth, including trials with Saudi Aramco and operations in Kuwait and China.

8. Cost-Effectiveness & Operational Efficiency

Emphasis on finding the most cost-effective drilling solutions, shaving days off well operations, and addressing challenges in mature basins where “easy acreage” has been depleted.

A fascinating conversation on the engineering, economics, and innovation driving the future of oil and gas.

Thank you Prater and Richard for stopping by The Crude Truth. - Rey

The Crude Truth about where we are right now is th at oil companies are acting responsibly, returning capital to investors, and keeping the lights on in the United States, even as the rest of the world looks dark.

Check out LFS Chemistry Sponsor of the Crude Truth here:

https://lfschemistry.com/

Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/

Also, the great Production team at Real News Public Relations

https://www.realnewspr.com/