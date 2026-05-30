This was not like one of the old Jimmy Stewart movies, like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington; I had a mission. This is the first in a series on what is going on in the oil and gas industry, energy security, and energy dominance, and how we can all make a difference.

This was a fantastic opportunity to visit with industry leaders and politicians in Washington about our exports from the Gulf States of Louisiana and Texas. There will be more on who I had some great conversations with, Congressman Harrigan and Congresswoman Van Duyne. They clearly understand President Trump's Energy Dominance directive, and they also share our excitement about helping elevate the United States to the world's largest energy exporter.

Probably one of the biggest feelings that I got from every meeting was that the tone in Washington, D.C. is bright. While you may see negative things on the evening news, they are working hard to get things passed and trying to lower energy costs.

Two of the biggest pieces of legislation we discussed were the “Save America Act” and the “Ships Act”. We really need Senator Thune to step up and get the Save America Act passed, and you can tell how Texans feel about it by the way Ken Paxton soundly defeated John Cornyn. President Trump did not endorse Paxton or Cornyn and said that if Senator Thune would pass the Save America Act, he would endorse Cornyn. Well, Ken Paxton took that as a challenge and said that he would vote for the Save America Act and put Texas and America first.

Working at Pecos Operating, trying to deliver the lowest cost energy to the United States markets has always meant a lot to our family. But I have to tell you, getting to visit with our legislators in Washington has an entirely new level of gratitude.

Dr. Beatriz Canamary was also there for the National Maritime Week, and on the Crude Truth podcast, she brought out some huge points.

One of her most important points: " After the Second World War, the U S owned 50% of the global fleet, international fleet, and today we own only 0.4%. " The United States could end up like the UK, and not even be able to send anything to defend our national interests if we do not act now.

The UK just had an exercise and tried to send a destroyer to the Strait of Hormuz, and it never made it. They are down to around 1 aircraft carrier that is in dry dock, 7 destroyers, and only one made it to the Mediterranean before being forced to turn back as they had a maintenance issue.

The US is not that bad, as most of our shipyards support our navy, and we cannot manufacture tankers or other critically needed ships. We need great leaders like Dr. Canamary to help lead the charge to change how we set our priorities in Washington, so we're not like the UK.

I will be on the Energy News Beat podcast next week and will cover some of my conversations with Congressman Harrigan and Congresswoman Van Duyne. We can drop clips in future articles I write about the trip.

As we get ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great country, take a moment to hug your family and be grateful for the good things that have happened over the past 250 years. But let’s then notch it up: get involved locally, get out and vote, and find out how you can be part of your local political environment.

If you don’t notch it up, the people moving into our state may start having an even greater impact. Just Sayin, and That is the Crude Truth.

Connect with me on my LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/

Get ready for our 250 Celebration!