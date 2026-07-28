Former Miss America and nuclear fuels engineer Grace Vanderhei returns to The Crude Truth to break down why nuclear energy is making a major comeback in the United States. From the restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1 — now the Crane Clean Energy Center — to the growing demand for clean, reliable power, Grace explains how nuclear energy can help fuel America’s future.

Connect with Grace on her LinkedIn! https://www.linkedin.com/in/gracevanderhei/

Rey Trevino and Grace discuss her work with Constellation, the energy density of nuclear fuel, the role of uranium, the future of small modular reactors, and why nuclear remains one of the most powerful tools for energy independence. They also dive into the importance of building new projects on time and on budget, the bipartisan support behind nuclear, and why staying curious is key to understanding the future of energy.

Thank you, Grace, for stopping by the Crude Truth Podcast! Our future is bright with new nuclear leaders like you rolling through!

1. Nuclear Energy as a Clean, Reliable Power Source

The core theme throughout the episode is promoting nuclear energy as a viable, clean, and reliable alternative to fossil fuels. The host emphasizes that nuclear is becoming increasingly important in America’s energy independence strategy, alongside oil and gas.

2. Grace Vanderheide’s Career in Nuclear Engineering

Grace discusses her role as a nuclear fuels engineer at Constellation Energy, the largest commercial nuclear reactor fleet operator in the US with 21 operating reactors. She explains her work designing nuclear fuel for operating plants and upcoming restart projects.

3. Three Mile Island Unit 1 Restart (Crane Clean Energy Center)

A significant portion focuses on the restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1, which was decommissioned in 2019. Grace elaborates on:

The distinction between Unit 1 (safe, operated until 2019) and Unit 2 (the 1979 incident)

The engineering challenges of designing a completely new fuel core

Community support and job creation benefits

The political backing from the current administration

4. Nuclear Fuel Design and Energy Density

Grace explains the technical aspects of nuclear fuel, including:

The concept of “spicy uranium” (U-235 vs U-238)

How one fuel pellet produces as much energy as 1 ton of coal, 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas, or 150 gallons of oil

The potential for increased enrichment levels (LEU+) to improve efficiency

5. Recent Nuclear Developments in the US

Discussion of recent milestones:

Vogel Units 3 & 4 in Georgia (first new reactors built from scratch in 30 years, powering ~4 million homes)

Federal support and billions in loans for new nuclear projects

Trump administration’s goal to triple US nuclear capacity

6. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Grace provides a balanced perspective on SMRs:

Acknowledges their potential but cautions against overpromising

Emphasizes the need for fully licensed designs before construction

Advocates for building on time and on budget to maintain industry credibility

7. International Nuclear Advocacy

Grace shares her experiences promoting nuclear energy internationally:

Her tour in Australia, where nuclear is banned (only G7 nation with this restriction)

The bipartisan support for nuclear in the US compared to other countries

Her work engaging with legislators and policymakers

8. Grace’s Personal Journey and Future Plans

Her transition from Miss America 2023 to nuclear engineer

Pursuing an MBA in International Business to move into the fuel supply chain sector

Writing a book about optimism (launching early 2027)

Her continued advocacy for nuclear energy through social media and public engagement

We emphasize on the podcast nuclear energy’s critical role in meeting growing energy demands while maintaining environmental sustainability and economic benefits.

We are working on an article on the US markets tomorrow, and it should be entertaining. There is a lot going on in the oil and gas markets right now.

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