What does the future of oil and gas technology look like, and how can better software help operators run smarter, more efficient businesses?

In this episode of The Crude Truth, recorded live at Super DUG 2026 in Houston, Texas, we sit down with Christian Gillis, VP of Software Solutions Engineering at PAKEnergy, to discuss the evolution of oil and gas software and how technology is transforming the industry.

Christian shares his journey from drilling engineer to software entrepreneur, including creating Parasite and growing it into a major player in oil and gas software. He also discusses PAKEnergy’s history, its comprehensive software solutions, and how the company is bringing together production, accounting, land management, and data integration to create more value for operators.

To deliver low-cost energy to the US market, we need advanced software to cut costs, improve efficiency, and add accountability across all departments.

1. PAKEnergy’s Software Suite & Comprehensive Solutions

Christian Gillis discusses PAKEnergy as a full-suite oil and gas software company covering the entire lifecycle—from asset acquisition through drilling, completing, producing wells, to plug and abandon operations. The software spans upstream, midstream, and the emerging non-op space.

2. Company History & Evolution

The conversation traces PAKEnergy’s roots back to 1986 with the original Wolfpack accounting software created by Charlie Wolf. The company has since grown through strategic acquisitions of best-in-class products, celebrating its 40th anniversary in April. Christian also shares his personal journey from drilling engineer to software entrepreneur, founding Petricite in 2011 to solve real operational challenges.

3. Integration of Data Systems

A major focus is PAKEnergy’s push toward total integration across products—connecting field production data capture systems, accounting software, and land management systems (Pacbot Land Vantage) to ensure data consistency from the field to the books to revenue reporting and owner payments.

4. Continuous Product Innovation

The company is launching new accounting modules to address evolving tax requirements and is investing heavily in people and products that understand the industry’s changing needs.

5. Market Conditions & Growth Strategy

The discussion touches on how the industry is shifting from capital-intensive growth to acquisition-based growth, with companies needing to be well-run and understand their breakeven costs. At $100 oil, operators are positioned to pursue acquisitions and new opportunities.

6. Industry Networking & Events

PAKEnergy’s presence at major industry events like NAEP and SuperDug, including sponsorships and live demonstrations, underscores the company’s commitment to industry engagement and relationship-building.

Connect with Christian on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/christian-gillis-56238b70/

Connect with PAKEnergy: Website: https://pakenergy.com/

Thank you to Super DUG 2026 and our sponsors for making this episode possible!

We have several articles we are working on, and those are rolling out shortly.

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