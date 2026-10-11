The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Oct 11

Very sound advice for the President. Unfortunately, whenever I manage to hear him talking it’s generally about “fake news” or faulty polling data or how his approval ratings are biased and he’s not really getting a 30ish percent approval rating. He has so many good ideas in energy policy, and a lot of really good things have been accomplished too. But he shows over and over he can’t stop bragging about himself in order to clearly outline the topics you just covered. He and the country would be much better served if he could state the objectives, how we achieve them, and a realistic timeline to do so. Maybe you guys can wink 😉 to Secretary Wright about your ideas🙏

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 11

President Trump is promoting Ukraine to cease drone attacks on Russian refineries but remains silent on the California over-regulations that will result in several of the 7 remaining refineries in California to close and reduce the supply chain of ALL TRANPRATION FUELS.

Implementing the Defense Production Act (DPA) would permit the Federal Government to keep those 7 operation refineries in the 4th largest economy in the world OPEN and prevent a National Security Risk to America, as closure of California refineries would place the dependency for jet fuel to meet the demands of the State’s 40 military airports and 9 international airports onto refineries located in foreign countries.

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