The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1d

Regarding the statement: "Newsom hailed the move as “doubling down on our best tool to combat…climate pollution” and ensuring polluters pay",

Newsom is oblivious to the fact that the population of California is only 0.5% of the 8 billion living on this planet !

Newsom continues to incentivize foreign countries with significantly less environmental regulations to provide transportation fuels demanded by the 4th largest economy in the world.

The increase in worldwide emissions from those foreign based refineries, and the emissions from the merchant ships to bring those transportation fuels to California ports are of no concern to Newsom as he only breathes the air within the borders of California ONLY !

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

California is a dumpster fire. You can’t decarbonize life - life is dependent on carbon. You can’t virtue signal away your carbon consumption by laying off the hard work to produce refined hydrocarbon products to others and then trade credits for your consumption of their products. The net zero concept boils down to zero life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rey Treviño III · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture