This was a fun interview with the Fox 4 team heading into Memorial Day. I would also like to take a moment to thank all of our great veterans and active-duty military personnel. They have helped make the United States the greatest country in the world through their sacrifice and duty.

1. High Gas Prices

The primary focus is on record-high gas prices—the highest in four years. Despite the financial burden, AAA Texas reports that these elevated prices are not yet deterring people’s holiday travel plans. The newscast emphasizes the impact on consumers’ budgets while noting that Americans continue to spend money.

2. Memorial Day Weekend Travel

AAA is projecting that more people will travel at least 50 miles from home during Memorial Day weekend compared to the previous year. Traffic reports show roads are gridlocked, particularly during rush hours, indicating significant holiday travel activity despite high gas prices.

3. Economic Impact & Oil Market Analysis

Ray Trevino from PECOS Country Operations discusses the broader economic context:

The U.S. economy remains in good shape overall

Oil prices are currently hovering between $95-$105 per barrel

Companies are using “capital discipline” rather than aggressive drilling to avoid price crashes that hurt the economy

Long-term relief depends on resolving the conflict in Iran, which could lower prices to around $80 per barrel

4. Potential Policy Solutions

The newscast mentions that removing the gas tax could provide an 18-25% price reduction at the pump, though this is presented as a temporary measure compared to resolving geopolitical conflicts.

5. Consumer Responses & Money-Saving Tips

Individual drivers share their perspectives, with some adapting their transportation choices (like using motorcycles for fuel savings) while others remain committed to their travel plans. The newscast concludes with practical advice: buying gas on Wednesdays when demand is lower can help save money.

Don’t look for the oil prices to come down the moment the Strait opens; there will be months of supply shock that have not been openly addressed in the mainstream media. The tanker reshifting and logistics to get them around the world will have a 60-day impact on refineries and consumers. And that is from the last day the Strait of Hormuz was closed.

We are seeing some tankers go “dark” by turning off their transponders and sneaking through, like the 3 LNG tankers from QatarEnergy and 4 tankers from Adnoc, but that is not enough to dent the largest energy shock in human history.

The other critical part of the oil pricing puzzle is the paper-versus-physical separation. Paper is referred to as WTI and Brent, but the physical is what the refineries pay for the physical delivery of oil from the tanker. That trade difference is about $25 to $40 per barrel right now and is not being accounted for by many newscasters.

We will be tracking the negotiations and the pricing, as it will impact consumers and our investors at Pecos Operating. And that is the Crude Truth.

And if you see an active duty member of our armed forces, make sure you thank them for their continued service.

If you have questions about the oil industry, please ask and follow me on my LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/