An operator’s view of private mineral ownership, percentage depletion, and the difference between a royalty and a working interest.

By Rey Trevino III, President of Pecos Energy | As of November 12, 2026.

Tax rules depend on a reader’s facts, including the type of interest owned, production, taxable income, entity form, and other limitations, and they can change.

I produce oil from wells for a living. I’m Rey Trevino III, president of Pecos Energy, a privately owned Fort Worth producer, and director of operations at its sister company, Pecos Country Operating. I’m a second-generation oilman, and our family still likes to say, “We produce oil, not just drill oil wells.” I’m writing this as an operator, not as a salesman. Nothing here is an offer to sell an interest in Pecos Energy or anyone else, and it is not investment or tax advice. Use the tax discussion to ask a professional who works these rules — not as a substitute for one.

The advantage I want to talk about is older than any one company. In most of the world, the minerals under the ground belong to the state. In the United States, private people can own them. That ownership, and a tax code that still has a place for it, is one of the reasons this country leads the world in oil and gas.

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Private minerals are unusual. The production numbers are not a coincidence.

Gary D. Libecap, in an April 2018 National Bureau of Economic Research working paper on U.S. property-rights exceptionalism, put the contrast plainly: “There is nothing comparable in virtually all other countries, where minerals and oil and gas deposits are owned by the state.” In the United States, oil discoveries from Pennsylvania onward “largely took place on private lands,” and surface owners often held the minerals beneath them. Private ownership, he wrote, “encouraged exploration and production.” Federal and tribal minerals are a large exception, especially in the West, but private ownership still sets much of American onshore development apart.

It shows up in the production ledger. The Energy Information Administration reported on July 9, 2026, that the United States remained the world’s largest crude oil producer in 2025, a streak that began in 2018, and that U.S. crude, including lease condensate, averaged a record 13.6 million barrels a day, about 40 percent higher than Russia and Saudi Arabia. EIA’s November 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook, Table 3d, puts 2025 historical output at 13.66 million barrels a day, ahead of Saudi Arabia at 9.33 and Russia at 9.12. On May 11, 2026, EIA wrote that U.S. dry natural gas production reached a record 39 trillion cubic feet in 2025, and that the United States has been the world’s largest natural gas producer since 2011.

U.S., Saudi, and Russian crude oil production in 2025, million barrels per day, from EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, November 2026, Table 3d (historical 2025; modeling completed Nov. 5, 2026). The title claim that the United States led the world, and the body’s about-40-percent comparison, are from EIA Today in Energy, July 9, 2026, based on EIA International Energy Statistics, not the Table 3d ratios.

How many Americans sit on the other side of those leases? There is no official census. The National Association of Royalty Owners, in testimony prepared for an April 27, 2021, Senate Finance Committee hearing, estimated 12.6 million royalty owners then receiving royalties on producing mineral estates, and said many more mineral owners were not being paid. NARO’s Mineral Owner Bill of Rights page, opened Nov. 12, 2026, still cites “the estimated 12.5 million private owners of oil and gas mineral rights.” Those are trade-association estimates, a few years apart and describing slightly different groups, not a government headcount.

The tax advantage that actually belongs to royalty owners

If you own a royalty or a mineral interest that is being produced, you generally do not drill the well, and you generally do not get the deductions that go with drilling it. What you may get is depletion.

The Internal Revenue Code allows a reasonable depletion deduction for oil and gas wells under section 611. Independent producers and royalty owners who qualify can use percentage depletion: 15 percent of gross income from the property, under the exemption in section 613A(c). That rate has applied since 1990, and it is not unlimited. The tentative quantity is 1,000 barrels of average daily production, with natural gas convertible at 6,000 cubic feet per barrel. The deduction cannot exceed 65 percent of taxable income, computed with the adjustments in section 613A(d)(1); amounts disallowed carry forward. Under section 613(a), it also cannot exceed 100 percent of taxable income from the property, figured without depletion and without the section 199A deduction. Retailers and certain refiners are carved out.

Cost depletion, under sections 611 and 612 and Treasury regulations, recovers basis as the reserve is produced: remaining basis divided by remaining recoverable units, times units sold. Basis is reduced by depletion allowed or allowable, but not below zero. Percentage depletion, unlike cost depletion, can continue after basis is exhausted, still subject to those income limits. A tax professional should compute both; generally, you use whichever gives the larger deduction. IRS Publication 535 (2022, the last edition before it was discontinued) and IRS Publication 5652 walk through the same mechanics. The Code is the authority that matters.

Royalty checks are not a capital-gains stream. Royalty income is generally ordinary income. For the passive-activity rules, royalties not derived in the ordinary course of a trade or business are portfolio income, as IRS Publication 925 describes. State income taxes may apply where you live, and sometimes where the well is. Producing states also levy production or severance taxes. In Texas, the Comptroller’s crude oil production tax is 4.6 percent of market value, generally remitted by the first purchaser, and the natural gas production tax is 7.5 percent of market value, primarily paid by the producer unless the contract puts it on the purchaser. Exemptions can lower those rates. Read the check stub.

Working-interest tax breaks are not royalty tax breaks

This is where a lot of marketing gets sloppy. Intangible drilling and development costs — the option in section 263(c) — belong to people who hold a working interest and actually bear those costs. The special rule in section 469(c)(3) that a working interest is not a passive activity, if you hold it directly or through an entity that does not limit your liability, is also a working-interest rule, not a royalty rule. A royalty owner typically has no operational liability and no IDC write-off. That is the trade: less operating risk, and a narrower set of tax items.

Royalty or mineral interests versus working interests: which federal tax items generally apply. Sourced to IRC §§ 611, 613, 613A, 263(c), and 469(c)(3), and to IRS Publications 535 (2022), 5652, and 925. This is a general comparison, not tax advice.

The 2025 tax act commonly called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, enacted as Public Law 119-21 on July 4, 2025, did not, in the enrolled text opened for this article, amend section 613A’s royalty and independent-producer percentage depletion. Section 70523 did change how large corporations compute the corporate alternative minimum tax: for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025, adjusted financial statement income is reduced by IDCs deducted under section 263(c), and related book depletion on those costs is disregarded. That is a working-interest, corporate-AMT adjustment, not a new royalty depletion benefit.

What it means for families — and for investors

For a family that inherited minerals, or a landowner who signed a lease, the household story is straightforward. You may receive a royalty without running a rig, and you may deduct percentage depletion on qualifying domestic production, within the limits above. You still pay tax on the income, watch the decline curve, and live with what the operator does on your acreage. The check can shrink when prices fall or the well declines, and it can stop.

For an investor buying a royalty or sitting through a pitch for a drilling deal, the first job is to know which interest is on the table. A royalty is not a working interest. The tax items, the liability, and the risk are different. Markets for small royalty interests are often thin. Operators change. Title can be a mess. If someone is selling a private oil and gas offering, treat it as a security until a lawyer tells you otherwise.

The risks are real, and so are the scams

Oil and gas royalties rise and fall with commodity prices. Wells decline; some decline very fast. An operator can go broke, operate poorly, or simply not drill. Interests can be hard to sell. And the sales pitch can be a fraud.

The SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy issued an Investor Alert on May 2, 2013, on private oil and gas offerings, warning that these deals carry unique risks and that fraud cases had increased, and telling investors to check whether the person soliciting them is registered, including through FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

The North American Securities Administrators Association describes oil and gas drilling partnerships as very speculative, highly illiquid, and long-dated, and it flags boiler-room and multi-state pitches that keep investors away from a well site. FINRA notes that a private placement is an offering of unregistered securities, generally with fewer disclosure requirements than a public offering, and its Watch for Red Flags page warns against guarantees, unsolicited offers, requests for secrecy, and unregistered products. If a pitch promises a sure thing, hang up.

Caveats

I am not claiming that private minerals and percentage depletion are the only reasons America leads. Shale technology, midstream infrastructure, deep capital markets, and a large independent-producer industry all matter. I am saying ownership and tax treatment helped make those investments worth making on private land. Percentage depletion is limited and does not apply to everyone. NARO’s owner counts are estimates.

EIA’s 2026 and 2027 figures in the November outlook are forecasts, not history. This is my opinion, written from an operator’s desk. It is not investment advice, not tax advice, and not an offer or solicitation. Consult a qualified tax professional about your own facts, and a qualified securities or legal professional before considering any oil and gas offering.

The Crude Truth

I believe America leads in oil and gas in part because ordinary people can own what is under their land, and because the tax code still recognizes that ownership with percentage depletion — 15 percent, with real limits. I also believe we owe readers a clean line: royalties are not working interests. The IDC deduction and the working-interest passive-loss rule are not royalty benefits, and the 2025 tax act’s corporate-AMT change on drilling costs does not rewrite royalty depletion. If you inherited minerals, know what you own, read the check stub, and take the tax questions to a professional. If someone is selling you a well over the phone, remember what the SEC, FINRA, and state regulators have been saying for years. We produce oil. We should tell the truth about how the ownership and the tax code actually work.

We are the leading energy-dominant country partly because of privately held royalties and leading technology through innovative drilling companies. But mostly because of hard-working Americans in oil and gas Exploration and production and Oil Field Service companies.

U.S.A. oil from U.S.A. soil.

Appendix A | Linked source list (accessed Nov. 12, 2026 CST)

Readers should consult a qualified tax professional and, before considering any oil and gas investment or offering, a qualified securities or legal professional. Past production, industry tax treatment, or energy-market history is not a prediction of future prices, production, or returns. All investments carry risk, including the possible loss of principal.

1. Pecos Energy homepage, company description, first investment in 2011, leadership by Rey Trevino III, privately owned (opened Nov. 12, 2026) —

https://pecos.energy/

2. Pecos Energy About page, Rey (”RT”) Treviño III biography, President of Pecos Energy and Director of Operations at Pecos Country Operating; family saying; “over 100 wells”; UNT and TCU credentials; Pecos Valley Operating (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://pecos.energy/about/

3. Pecos Energy Operations page, privately owned E&P headquartered in Fort Worth; wells across the South Central United States, predominantly West and North Texas; Rey Trevino, President, quote on exploration (opened Nov. 12, 2026). The site quote was not used in the body. — https://pecos.energy/operations/

4. 26 U.S.C. § 611, Allowance of deduction for depletion, Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/611

5. 26 U.S.C. § 612, Basis for cost depletion, Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/612

6. 26 U.S.C. § 613, Percentage depletion, including the 100%-of-property taxable-income limit for oil and gas in subsection (a), Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/613

7. 26 U.S.C. § 613A, Limitations on percentage depletion in case of oil and gas wells, including the independent producer and royalty owner exemption in subsection (c) (15%; 1,000-barrel tentative quantity; 6,000 cubic feet gas conversion; marginal-well rate in (c)(6)(C)), the 65%-of-taxable-income limit in subsection (d)(1), and the lease-bonus / advance-royalty exclusion in subsection (d)(5), Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/613A

8. 26 U.S.C. § 263(c), Intangible drilling and development costs in the case of oil and gas wells, Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/263

9. 26 U.S.C. § 469(c)(3), Working interests in oil and gas property, Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/469

10. 26 U.S.C. § 57(a)(1), Items of tax preference, last sentence excluding depletion computed under section 613A(c), Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/57

11. 26 U.S.C. § 61(a)(6), Gross income defined, royalties, Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/61

12. 26 U.S.C. § 1411, Imposition of net investment income tax, including royalties in (c)(1)(A)(i), Cornell LII (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/1411

13. IRS Publication 535, Business Expenses (2022), Chapter 9, Depletion, last issued edition before the publication was discontinued, opened Nov. 12, 2026 — https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-prior/p535--2022.pdf

14. IRS Publication 5652 (rev. 2-2023), Oil and Gas Handbook excerpt D.10, depletion allowable to independent producers and royalty owners, opened Nov. 12, 2026 — https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p5652.pdf

15. IRS Publication 925, Passive Activity and At-Risk Rules, portfolio income and working-interest discussion, opened Nov. 12, 2026 — https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p925.pdf

16. Public Law 119-21, July 4, 2025 (H.R. 1, commonly called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act), section 70523, intangible drilling and development costs in adjusted financial statement income; enrolled text opened Nov. 12, 2026 — https://www.congress.gov/119/plaws/publ21/PLAW-119publ21.htm

17. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Crude Oil Production Tax, 4.6% of market value; first purchaser generally remits (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/crude-oil/

18. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Natural Gas Production Tax, 7.5% of market value; primarily paid by the producer (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/natural-gas/

19. EIA Today in Energy, July 9, 2026, “The United States produced more crude oil than any other country in 2025” (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=67844

20. EIA Today in Energy, May 11, 2026, “The United States set record energy production in 2025, again,” including dry natural gas at 39 trillion cubic feet and the “largest natural gas producer in the world since 2011” statement (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=67684

21. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, November 2026, Table 3d, World Crude Oil Production; 2025 historical figures; modeling completed Nov. 5, 2026 (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/tables/pdf/3dtab.pdf

22. National Association of Royalty Owners, testimony of Jack Fleet, Executive Director, for the Senate Committee on Finance hearing dated April 27, 2021; 12.6 million royalty-owner estimate (PDF opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://tlma.memberclicks.net/assets/Jack%20Fleet%20-%20Final%20Senate%20Committee%20on%20Finance%20Testimony%2020210506%20003.pdf

23. National Association of Royalty Owners, Mineral Owner Bill of Rights, “estimated 12.5 million private owners of oil and gas mineral rights” (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.naro-us.org/Advocacy/Mineral-Owner-Bill-of-Rights

24. Gary D. Libecap, “Property Rights to Frontier Land and Minerals: US Exceptionalism,” NBER Working Paper 24544, April 2018 (page and PDF opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.nber.org/papers/w24544

25. SEC Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, Investor Alert: Private Oil and Gas Offerings, May 2, 2013, on Investor.gov (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-alerts/investor-45

26. North American Securities Administrators Association, Oil & Gas Investment Fraud (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.nasaa.org/6782/oil-gas-investment-fraud/

27. FINRA, Alternative and Emerging Products, private-placement description (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.finra.org/investors/investing/investment-products/alternative-and-emerging-products

28. FINRA, Watch for Red Flags (opened Nov. 12, 2026) — https://www.finra.org/investors/protect-your-money/watch-red-flags

Appendix B | Key excerpts

Excerpts below are taken from official or corroborating pages opened on Nov. 12, 2026, except where a source date is earlier and is labeled as such. Quotations are from the opened pages or PDFs cited in Appendix A.

Libecap, NBER Working Paper 24544, April 2018: “There is nothing comparable in virtually all other countries, where minerals and oil and gas deposits are owned by the state.” Oil discoveries “largely took place on private lands, and as noted above, surface owners held title to the minerals beneath their properties.” On oil: “private ownership and the potential to gain rents, encouraged exploration and production.” Separately, on hard-rock minerals: “Overall, private property rights to minerals encouraged exploration, discovery, and production.”

EIA Today in Energy, July 9, 2026: The United States remained the world’s largest crude oil producer in 2025, extending a streak that began in 2018. “Crude oil production in the United States, including lease condensate, averaged a record-high 13.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2025,” about 40 percent higher than the next two largest producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

EIA STEO November 2026, Table 3d, historical 2025 (modeling completed Nov. 5, 2026): United States 13.66 million barrels per day; Saudi Arabia 9.33; Russia 9.12.

EIA Today in Energy, May 11, 2026: “Dry natural gas production grew more than 4% from 2024 to a record-high 39 trillion cubic feet in 2025” and “the United States has been the largest natural gas producer in the world since 2011.” “The United States remained the largest crude oil producer in the world.”

NARO, Jack Fleet testimony for Senate Finance, April 27, 2021: “In 2013, NARO gave testimony ... and estimated nationally there were 8,440,755 royalty owners. Today, that number has grown to an estimated 12,600,000.” “These estimates are only those that are currently receiving royalties on producing mineral estates. However, there are many more mineral owners in all states that are not receiving royalties.”

NARO, Mineral Owner Bill of Rights, opened Nov. 12, 2026: “The estimated 12.5 million private owners of oil and gas mineral rights in the United States are an integral part of the domestic oil and gas industry.”

IRC §613A(c)(1) and (c)(3)(B), Cornell LII: The independent producer and royalty owner exemption computes depletion under section 613, and “15 percent shall be deemed to be specified” in section 613(b). “For purposes of subparagraph (A), the tentative quantity is 1,000 barrels.”

IRC §613A(d)(1), Cornell LII: “The deduction for the taxable year attributable to the application of subsection (c) shall not exceed 65 percent of the taxpayer’s taxable income for the year” computed without the listed items; disallowed amounts carry forward.

IRC §613(a), Cornell LII: The percentage depletion “allowance shall not exceed 50 percent (100 percent in the case of oil and gas properties) of the taxpayer’s taxable income from the property (computed without allowance for depletion and without regard to any deduction pursuant to section 199A).”

IRS Publication 535 (2022), Chapter 9: Independent producers and royalty owners “figure percentage depletion using a rate of 15% of the gross income from the property based on your average daily production of domestic crude oil or domestic natural gas up to your depletable oil or natural gas quantity.” “Generally, your depletable oil quantity is 1,000 barrels.” “You must reduce the basis of your property by the depletion allowed or allowable, whichever is greater, but not below zero.” The percentage depletion deduction is limited to the smaller of 100% of taxable income from the property or 65% of taxable income for the year, as described in that chapter. “Depletion is an item of tax preference under the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). See section 57.” (Section 57(a)(1) excludes depletion computed under section 613A(c) from that preference.)

IRS Publication 5652, D.10: “Effective January 1, 1990, the depletion rate for oil and gas ... attributable to independent producers and royalty owners is 15 percent. See IRC § 613A(c)(1).” “The tentative quantity specified in IRC § 613A(c)(3)(B) is currently 1,000 BBL.” The 65 percent of taxable income limitation is in IRC § 613A(d)(1).

IRS Publication 925: Portfolio income “includes interest, dividends, annuities, and royalties not derived in the ordinary course of a trade or business.” The publication also discusses the working-interest exception.

IRC §263(c), Cornell LII: Section 263(c) provides the option relating to “intangible drilling and development costs in the case of oil and gas wells.”

IRC §469(c)(3)(A), Cornell LII: “The term “passive activity” shall not include any working interest in any oil or gas property which the taxpayer holds directly or through an entity which does not limit the liability of the taxpayer with respect to such interest.”

Public Law 119-21, §70523: Amends section 56A(c)(13) so that AFSI is reduced by deductions allowed for expenses under section 263(c) (including under sections 59(e) or 291(b)(2)) to the extent deducted in computing taxable income, and related book depletion on those intangible drilling and development costs is disregarded. “The amendments made by this section shall apply to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.”

IRC §613A(d)(5), Cornell LII: Heading: “Percentage depletion not allowed for lease bonuses, etc.” For oil or gas property to which subsection (c) applies, the term “gross income from the property” shall not include any lease bonus, advance royalty, or other amount payable without regard to production from property. IRS Publication 535 (2022) states the same exclusion.

IRC §613A(c)(6)(C), Cornell LII: For marginal production, the “applicable percentage” is 15 percent plus 1 percentage point for each whole dollar by which $20 exceeds the prior-year crude oil reference price, “not greater than 25 percent.” That condition is not met at recent prices; EIA reports WTI averaged $65 a barrel in 2025. IRS Publication 535 (2022) points readers to section 613A(c)(6) for marginal wells.

IRC §1411(c)(1)(A)(i), Cornell LII, opened Nov. 12, 2026: Net investment income includes “gross income from interest, dividends, annuities, royalties, and rents,” other than such income derived in the ordinary course of a trade or business not described in paragraph (2). The tax under section 1411(a) is 3.8 percent of the lesser of net investment income or the excess of modified AGI over the threshold amount. Higher-income owners may therefore owe the 3.8% net investment income tax on royalties (modified AGI above $200,000, or $250,000 for joint filers; §1411(b)).

Texas Comptroller, Crude Oil Production Tax: “Who is responsible for this tax? The first purchaser of crude oil in Texas must pay tax based on crude oil’s market value. Rates. Oil production tax: 4.6 percent (.046) of market value of oil.”

Texas Comptroller, Natural Gas Production Tax: “Natural gas taxes are primarily paid by a producer. Depending on the contract between producer and purchaser, both parties can agree that a purchaser will pay the natural gas taxes. Rates. Gas: 7.5 percent (.075) of market value of gas.”

SEC Investor Alert, May 2, 2013: “The SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy is issuing this alert to educate individual investors about certain risks and possible fraudulent activity involving private offerings of securities for oil and gas ventures.” “Investing in private offerings, however, carries unique risks, and private oil and gas offerings have additional risks to consider.” Investors are told to check registration, including through FINRA BrokerCheck.

NASAA, Oil & Gas Investment Fraud: “This type of investment” (of a drilling limited partnership) “is very speculative, is a highly illiquid investment and can have a long holding period.” The page describes multi-state structures and boiler-room and internet pitches.

FINRA, Alternative and Emerging Products: “A private placement is an offering of unregistered securities to a limited pool of investors.” “Issuers selling securities in a private placement generally have fewer disclosure requirements than issuers that sell securities in a public offering.”