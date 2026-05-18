Oil markets are flashing warning signs again. As hopes for a swift US-Iran resolution fade amid stalled talks and the ongoing effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, crude prices have extended recent gains.

Brent crude has pushed toward $111 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading above $107 in recent sessions, reflecting a geopolitical risk premium that refuses to fade.

In California, they have already hit $8 gas in Los Angeles a couple of times, and they could go higher throughout the state as they rely heavily on diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel from Asia.

This volatility comes against the backdrop of the 2026 Iran conflict, which erupted in late February with US and Israeli strikes. Iran’s subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of global seaborne oil normally flows — triggered one of the largest supply shocks in history, with initial disruptions exceeding 10 million barrels per day (mb/d).

The Bloomberg Context and Recent Price Action

Recent market wraps, including Bloomberg reporting, highlight how oil has climbed as the Iran war shows no clear end and diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked. Occasional dips occur on fleeting hopes (such as reported US sanctions waiver proposals), but the dominant trend has been upward pressure tied to Trump administration statements rejecting Iranian responses and emphasizing urgency.

Prices remain well above pre-conflict levels, with Brent having surged past $120 at peaks earlier in the crisis before settling in the high $100s amid mixed signals.

What Analysts Are Saying

Major forecasters have repeatedly upgraded their outlooks as the disruption proves more persistent than initially hoped.

The IEA’s May 2026 Oil Market Report describes a severely undersupplied market. Global oil supply is projected to fall by 3.9 mb/d on average in 2026. Even assuming a gradual resumption of flows through the Strait from June, the market stays tight through the end of Q3.

The EIA forecasts global inventories falling by an average of 8.5 mb/d in Q2 2026, supporting Brent prices around $106/bbl in May–June before any relief.

Banks like Goldman Sachs and HSBC have raised 2026 Brent forecasts (Goldman to around $90 in Q4; HSBC to $95 average), citing lower Persian Gulf production and prolonged Hormuz constraints.

Analysts broadly agree that the geopolitical premium has lifted the price floor. StoneX’s Alex Hodes noted markets are “doubting that a peace deal is within reach.” Some see multi-year bullish implications from the unprecedented inventory drawdown.

Inventory Drawdowns: How Long Until Shortages?

This is the critical question. Global observed inventories (including oil on water) drew down by roughly 246 million barrels in March and April alone — about 4 mb/d — with on-land stocks in OECD countries plummeting sharply.

US commercial crude inventories have also been drawing (e.g., -4.3 million barrels in the week ended May 8, to ~453 million barrels), alongside gasoline stock declines.

Timeline outlook:

Near-term (May–June): Steepest draws expected. The IEA flags this period as particularly tight ahead of peak summer demand.

Through Q3 2026: Market remains severely undersupplied even in the IEA’s base case of gradual Hormuz reopening. Cumulative deficits build, with a limited buffer left.

Q4 and beyond: Modest surplus possible only if supply recovers strongly; otherwise, tightness persists. In a protracted scenario, cumulative losses could approach or exceed 1–2 billion barrels by year-end.

Shortages risk: Not yet widespread physical crude shortages in the US (thanks to high domestic production, exports, and SPR releases), but product markets — especially jet fuel in Europe and Asia — are already strained. Refiners face feedstock issues, and localized rationing risks exist abroad. A prolonged standoff into summer could accelerate visible shortages or force more demand destruction.

Rebuilding depleted stocks could take quarters to years even after full resolution, according to some market observers, supporting structurally higher prices.

Share

Will the Summer Travel Season Be Impacted?

Yes — significantly.

US national average gasoline prices have climbed to around $4.35–$4.53 per gallon recently, the highest since 2022, with California exceeding $6 in places.

Jet fuel prices surged dramatically (peaks over $200/bbl, up 70%+ since the war began), hammering airlines.

Consequences already visible:

Airlines cutting routes and capacity (e.g., Lufthansa slashing nearly 20,000 flights).

Airfares are rising 10–15% domestically and more internationally, plus higher fees.

Low-cost carriers under extreme pressure.

Substitution effect: More driving as flying gets expensive, which ironically boosts gasoline demand further.

Road trips will cost more, and overall summer travel demand faces headwinds from higher costs and economic uncertainty. Some analysts warn of a “total mess” for European and international travel if fuel shortages worsen.

How Should Investors and Consumers Position?

For investors:

The geopolitical premium favors energy exposure in the near term, particularly upstream or integrated players with strong balance sheets.

Watch weekly EIA inventory data, IEA/OPEC reports, SPR policy, and any diplomatic breakthroughs for volatility.

Higher-for-longer prices could support margins, but demand destruction and recession risks are real tail risks. Position for swings rather than straight-line moves.

For consumers:

Budget extra for fuel and travel — summer driving and flying will be noticeably more expensive.

Book flexible tickets early or consider alternatives (trains, staycations, carpooling).

Monitor local gas prices and consider efficiency measures.

The biggest pain may come indirectly via higher goods prices (trucking, aviation costs passed through) and potential broader inflation.

Bottom Line

Without a meaningful breakthrough on the US-Iran front and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets are set for continued tightness well into summer and possibly beyond. Analysts see elevated prices as the base case for now, with inventories drawing at a pace that leaves little room for error. The summer travel season will feel the squeeze due to higher costs and fewer options.

This is a classic geopolitical supply shock layered on already tight balances — and the clock is ticking on diplomacy.

The Crude Truth is that theWhite House wants the issue solved before summer driving kicks in and people start getting ready for the Midterms. But they are dealing with one of the worst governments in the world right now. The Iranian IRGC has committed some huge atrocities against its people and inflicted a huge financial burden on the world by trying to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and bombing its neighbors in the Gulf.

We will be watching the markets for any turns that will impact consumers and investors.

Appendix: Sources and Links

Bloomberg: “Oil Climbs as Iran War Shows No Sign of Ending: Markets Wrap” (and related Markets Wrap pieces) — https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-05-17/oil-climbs-as-iran-war-shows-no-sign-of-ending-markets-wrap

IEA Oil Market Report – May 2026 — https://www.iea.org/reports/oil-market-report-may-2026

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (global oil markets) — https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/global_oil.php

Reuters reporting on oil prices, inventories, and analyst views (multiple articles May 2026)

World Bank Commodity Markets Outlook (April 2026) and related coverage

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and other bank research notes (via Reuters summaries)

GasBuddy/AAA data on US gasoline prices (via Reuters and other reports)

Various Reuters, CNBC, and market analyses on jet fuel and travel impacts

All information is current as of mid-May 2026. Markets move fast — always verify the latest data.

We are getting closer to our new website launch and rolling out lots of great podcast interviews on the Crude Truth.

Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/