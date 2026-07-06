Red Cards Against Human Trafficking | David Reid on The Crude Truth
We all can do more to help.
Human trafficking is one of the world’s most hidden and devastating crimes—and it’s happening closer to home than many realize.
In this episode of The Crude Truth, host Rey Trevino sits down with David Reid, CTO and CMO of NOV and founder of Red M, to discuss how he’s using his platform in the energy industry to bring awareness to human trafficking and protect vulnerable children and families.
We recommend connecting with David Reed on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidred/
David shares the powerful mission behind Red M, how trafficking often begins through grooming and manipulation, and why education and awareness are the most important tools in preventing exploitation. He also discusses the organization’s global growth, the launch of the Red Card United campaign during the 2026 World Cup, and how businesses and individuals can get involved.
In this episode:
To learn more or get involved with Red M, visit JoinRedM.com and follow Red M on LinkedIn.
1. Human Trafficking & Red M Organization
The primary focus of the episode is human trafficking awareness and prevention. David Reed, CTO and CMO of NOV and founder of Red M, discusses the organization’s mission to combat human trafficking, particularly the grooming and exploitation of minors. Key points include:
Red M operates 23-26 chapters across North America and the UK
The organization focuses on education and awareness rather than deep intervention
They’ve engaged over 6,000 volunteers in Houston alone over 8 years
2. Grooming and Recruitment Tactics
David explains how traffickers operate:
Victims are typically groomed rather than forcibly taken
Traffickers use cult-like techniques, sleep deprivation, and emotional manipulation
They isolate victims from families by convincing them “no one cares”
The process typically targets mid-teens and can take years
Spotters and controllers work in coordination to maintain control
3. Warning Signs & Identification
The conversation covers how to recognize trafficking indicators:
Behavioral changes in children (wrong crowd, suspicious relationships)
Sleep deprivation and constant phone use
Isolation from family and friends
The importance of training parents and professionals to identify these signs
4. Red M’s Awareness Campaigns
Several initiatives are discussed:
Action Speaks Campaign: Care package building where people write encouraging notes to trafficking survivors
Red Card Campaign: Using World Cup football/soccer as a platform to raise awareness, with red cards symbolizing a “red card to trafficking”
In-company training sessions at major corporations (Deloitte, HPE, Dell)
Statistics show that in groups of 30 people, typically 1 person has a child being groomed
5. The World Cup 2026 Platform
David discusses leveraging the World Cup (hosted in North America) as an awareness opportunity:
Red cards will be distributed at Houston Dynamo friendly games
The campaign uses the visual metaphor of a red card (player ejection) to represent stopping trafficking
Website: redcardunited.com directs people to simple, accessible education
The goal is to reach international audiences through football/soccer
6. Funding & Volunteer Model
Red M’s unique approach to operations:
The organization operates entirely on volunteers
They actively discourage donations and focus on awareness instead
Recently secured $1.6 million from 35 oil and gas CEOs for an advertising campaign
Money is used for awareness campaigns and directed to survivor organizations
No buildings or administrative overhead
7. Oil & Gas Industry Connection
The episode emphasizes why Red M focuses on oil and gas communities:
Oil and gas workers travel frequently to different cities
This creates natural opportunities to establish chapters in new locations
The industry has embraced the mission (Patterson UTI, SLB, Houston Airports involved)
The platform allows industry leaders to use their influence for purpose
8. Personal Motivation & Purpose
David shares his journey:
His wife initially got involved with anti-trafficking work
Realizing the issue affected children motivated his deeper involvement
He views his platform at NOV as an opportunity to create positive change
The work has become a “movement” rather than a forced initiative
The episode emphasizes that human trafficking is a real, present danger affecting communities across North America, and that awareness and education are critical first steps in prevention.
Again, thank you, David, for your leadership in one of the most important areas of our lives: our kids and wives! This is a gigantic issue, and it is great to see you making a difference.
A special shout-out to our sponsors who help make the podcast happen.
Check out LFS Chemistry Sponsor of the Crude Truth here: https://lfschemistry.com/
Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/
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Also, the great Production team at Real News Public Relations
Rey - this was a huge podcast, and we can all do more - Human trafficking is horrible