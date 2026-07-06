Human trafficking is one of the world’s most hidden and devastating crimes—and it’s happening closer to home than many realize.

In this episode of The Crude Truth, host Rey Trevino sits down with David Reid, CTO and CMO of NOV and founder of Red M, to discuss how he’s using his platform in the energy industry to bring awareness to human trafficking and protect vulnerable children and families.

We recommend connecting with David Reed on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidred/

David shares the powerful mission behind Red M, how trafficking often begins through grooming and manipulation, and why education and awareness are the most important tools in preventing exploitation. He also discusses the organization’s global growth, the launch of the Red Card United campaign during the 2026 World Cup, and how businesses and individuals can get involved.

In this episode:

To learn more or get involved with Red M, visit JoinRedM.com and follow Red M on LinkedIn.

1. Human Trafficking & Red M Organization

The primary focus of the episode is human trafficking awareness and prevention. David Reed, CTO and CMO of NOV and founder of Red M, discusses the organization’s mission to combat human trafficking, particularly the grooming and exploitation of minors. Key points include:

Red M operates 23-26 chapters across North America and the UK

The organization focuses on education and awareness rather than deep intervention

They’ve engaged over 6,000 volunteers in Houston alone over 8 years

2. Grooming and Recruitment Tactics

David explains how traffickers operate:

Victims are typically groomed rather than forcibly taken

Traffickers use cult-like techniques, sleep deprivation, and emotional manipulation

They isolate victims from families by convincing them “no one cares”

The process typically targets mid-teens and can take years

Spotters and controllers work in coordination to maintain control

3. Warning Signs & Identification

The conversation covers how to recognize trafficking indicators:

Behavioral changes in children (wrong crowd, suspicious relationships)

Sleep deprivation and constant phone use

Isolation from family and friends

The importance of training parents and professionals to identify these signs

4. Red M’s Awareness Campaigns

Several initiatives are discussed:

Action Speaks Campaign: Care package building where people write encouraging notes to trafficking survivors

Red Card Campaign: Using World Cup football/soccer as a platform to raise awareness, with red cards symbolizing a “red card to trafficking”

In-company training sessions at major corporations (Deloitte, HPE, Dell)

Statistics show that in groups of 30 people, typically 1 person has a child being groomed

5. The World Cup 2026 Platform

David discusses leveraging the World Cup (hosted in North America) as an awareness opportunity:

Red cards will be distributed at Houston Dynamo friendly games

The campaign uses the visual metaphor of a red card (player ejection) to represent stopping trafficking

Website: redcardunited.com directs people to simple, accessible education

The goal is to reach international audiences through football/soccer

6. Funding & Volunteer Model

Red M’s unique approach to operations:

The organization operates entirely on volunteers

They actively discourage donations and focus on awareness instead

Recently secured $1.6 million from 35 oil and gas CEOs for an advertising campaign

Money is used for awareness campaigns and directed to survivor organizations

No buildings or administrative overhead

7. Oil & Gas Industry Connection

The episode emphasizes why Red M focuses on oil and gas communities:

Oil and gas workers travel frequently to different cities

This creates natural opportunities to establish chapters in new locations

The industry has embraced the mission (Patterson UTI, SLB, Houston Airports involved)

The platform allows industry leaders to use their influence for purpose

8. Personal Motivation & Purpose

David shares his journey:

His wife initially got involved with anti-trafficking work

Realizing the issue affected children motivated his deeper involvement

He views his platform at NOV as an opportunity to create positive change

The work has become a “movement” rather than a forced initiative

The episode emphasizes that human trafficking is a real, present danger affecting communities across North America, and that awareness and education are critical first steps in prevention.

Again, thank you, David, for your leadership in one of the most important areas of our lives: our kids and wives! This is a gigantic issue, and it is great to see you making a difference.

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