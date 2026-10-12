The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 13

Bad news: Diesel fuel flow recovery may take YEARS !

In February 2026, the Gulf and Russia together supplied nearly half of the world's seaborne diesel.

The loss of diesel transportation fuel refinery capacity in Russia and the Gulf from the war, and from California refinery shutdowns, may take YEARS to replace the worldwide refinery supply chain demand for diesel fuel.

Rather than support implementing the Defense Protection Act (DPA) to take over control of the refineries in the 4th largest economy in the world (California), it’s embarrassing that Trump is encouraging Russia to rebuild their damaged refineries to manufacture diesel fuel, while he remains ignorant of the continuous closures of refineries California due to over regulation of those in-state refineries.

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