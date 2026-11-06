The Crude Truth about our Midterm election, and implications for the oil industry.

On November 3rd, 2026, Texas experienced what I call a “blue tsunami”—a historic political shift that saw Democrats sweep nearly every major statewide office in a state that had voted Republican by over 12% just two years prior. In this Crude Truth podcast episode, we sit down with George P. Bush, CEO of Pine Cove Strategies and former Texas Land Commissioner, to dissect what went wrong for Republicans and what it means for Texas politics and the nation's future. Together, they explore the perfect storm of Republican missteps: the drag of controversial candidates, the loss of the Hispanic vote, messaging failures on kitchen-table issues like housing and inflation, and an over-reliance on cultural warfare rather than practical solutions.

With insights drawn from exit polling data and election analytics, this conversation reveals not just why Republicans lost, but what the party must do to recover from what Bush describes as “the worst night for Republicans since the end of Reconstruction in Texas.”

I agree with George; Republicans failed to articulate messaging on energy affordability alongside home affordability. He is also right that Democrats can potentially overplay their hand, as they have a track record of doing just that in the past.

The path to 2028 starts today. I, for one, will work to get the messaging in front of Republican leadership so they can articulate the real energy affordability that matters to voters.

Connect with George on LinkedIn.

1. The 2026 Texas Election Results (”Blue Tsunami”)

The episode centers on the shocking outcome of the November 3rd election, where Texas experienced a major political shift with Democrats winning nearly every major statewide position. This was unexpected given Texas’s recent Republican dominance and Trump’s 12% victory margin in the state just two years prior.

2. Republican Underperformance & Strategic Failures

George P. Bush discusses why Republicans underperformed so dramatically:

Lack of a backup plan or contingency strategy

Failure to address everyday concerns like affordability, cost of living, housing, and grocery prices

Over-reliance on rural Texas without building a message or ground game in urban, suburban, and ex-urban areas

Excessive focus on “culture wars” rather than practical issues

3. The Hispanic Vote Collapse

A significant focus is on Republicans’ loss of the Hispanic vote, which they had successfully won in 2024:

Border security was no longer a top voter concern after Trump’s policies mitigated the asylum crisis

Lack of authentic connection with Latino communities

Controversial statements by candidates (like Beau French) that alienated Hispanic voters

Questions about whether Latinos feel welcomed in the Republican Party

4. Ken Paxton’s Drag on the Ballot

The discussion examines how Attorney General Ken Paxton’s nomination may have hurt other Republican candidates:

Paxton was the lowest-performing Republican candidate on the ballot

Early polling showed Paxton losing or in a toss-up against Talarico

The elimination of straight-party ticket voting meant voters had to choose each race individually, allowing Republicans to skip voting for Paxton

Questions about whether Paxton’s presence depressed turnout for other candidates like Governor Abbott

5. The Governor’s Race Dynamics

Despite Abbott receiving 4.5 million votes (up from 4.4 million in 2020), he lost to Gina Hinojosa who received over 5 million votes. The discussion explores:

How Hinojosa rode Talarico’s coattails despite being outspent 10-to-1

The impact of massive independent expenditures ($400 million) that focused on divisive cultural issues rather than policy solutions

Abbott’s underperformance compared to historical Republican performance

6. National Political Implications

The episode discusses what Texas’s shift means nationally:

The Senate Republican majority is now only five votes away from a filibuster-proof Democratic Senate

The need for new Republican leadership and direction

Comparison to other states like Florida where Republicans performed well by focusing on state-specific issues

Questions about the future of the Republican Party post-Trump

7. Democratic Strategy & Messaging

The hosts examine how Democrats won despite not offering specific solutions:

Democrats successfully complained about corruption, cost of living, and billionaire influence

They ran on a message of change and integrity without detailed policy proposals

Independent voters trusted Democrats more, even without specific policy commitments

8. The Path Forward for Republicans

The episode concludes with recommendations for Republican recovery:

Need for younger, fresher candidates with practical solutions

Return to small government conservative principles

Focus on state-specific issues rather than national divisiveness

Rebuilding trust with Hispanic and suburban voters

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