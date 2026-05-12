In the spring of 2026, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, Brent crude traded around $104–$107 per barrel as of mid-May, well above pre-crisis levels but off its April peaks near $138.

Headlines scream about “record” prices at the pump, politicians trade blame, and the usual partisan finger-pointing resumes.

Yet one voice from the recent past cuts through the noise: former U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, captured in a widely shared video saying, “The president does not control the price of gasoline.”

She was right about that one thing. Oil is a global commodity priced by markets, not by any single leader’s pen. Understanding how those prices actually form—especially the split between “paper” contracts and physical barrels—reveals why geopolitics like the Hormuz crisis matter far more than White House press releases.

And it explains why, even if the Strait reopens soon, the road back to stability will be faster in the financial markets than at the refinery gate.

In case you missed her wealth of knowledge, here it is.

I miss her - …….. No I don’t just kidding.

Paper Contracts vs. Physical Delivery: The Two-Tier Oil Market

Most people think the price of oil is simply what you pay for a barrel of crude today. In reality, the headline number you see on TV or at the gas station is almost always a futures price—a “paper” contract.

Paper market (futures): Traded on exchanges like ICE (Brent) and NYMEX (WTI). These are standardized financial agreements to buy or sell a specific volume of oil at a set price on a future date. The vast majority—over 97%—never result in physical delivery. Traders, hedge funds, airlines, and producers use them to hedge risk or speculate on expectations. Prices reflect collective bets on future supply, demand, geopolitics, and inventories. They move fast on headlines.

Physical/spot market: This is the real stuff—actual cargoes of crude scheduled for loading and delivery in the next 10–30 days. The benchmark is often “Dated Brent,” which prices North Sea grades and serves as the reference for roughly two-thirds of globally traded oil (with quality/location differentials added). Refiners and national oil companies transact here. Prices are set by immediate availability: tankers, storage, and actual barrels moving today.

In normal times, the two converge near futures expiration because the threat of physical delivery anchors the paper price. But when supply is suddenly squeezed—as it has been since the Strait of Hormuz disruption began in early March 2026—the gap widens dramatically. Physical (spot) prices have at times traded at premiums of $30–$50 per barrel above futures, with some North Sea blends hitting record highs near $147 while futures hovered lower.

This backwardation signals real, immediate scarcity: tankers are trapped, production curtailed, and buyers are desperate for prompt barrels. Paper markets, meanwhile, price in hopes of a quick diplomatic fix.

The futures market sets the price levels the world watches; the physical market sets the differentials refiners actually pay. Granholm’s point holds: no president controls either one.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Chokepoint That Moves Markets

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil artery. Under normal conditions, roughly 20–25% of global seaborne crude (about 20 million barrels per day pre-crisis) passes through its narrow waters from Persian Gulf producers to Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Since early March 2026, Iranian restrictions, naval incidents, and the broader conflict have slashed flows to a fraction of normal levels. OPEC output hit multi-decade lows in April. Up to 10 million barrels per day have been effectively “trapped,” driving the physical market squeeze described above.

Futures initially spiked on risk (fear of prolonged closure), but the bigger story has been the physical premium. Buyers scrambling for alternative (and more expensive) supplies from the U.S., Brazil, or elsewhere have paid up for immediate delivery while paper traders bet on eventual resolution.

Will prices stabilize quickly once the Strait reopens?

Markets think so—paper prices have already shown sharp drops on any credible reopening headline.

Financial sentiment can shift in hours. However, physical reality lags: restarting full production and tanker schedules can take weeks to months, and analysts warn full global supply normalization could require 7+ months even after flows resume.

Inventories drawn down during the crisis won’t refill overnight. Still, the user’s intuition is directionally correct: the biggest risk premium evaporates fast once the chokepoint reopens, pulling both paper and (eventually) physical prices lower.

Where Do Analysts See Oil Prices Heading?

Forecasts are unusually wide because they hinge on the duration of Hormuz disruptions:

Short-term (Q2–Q3 2026): EIA sees Brent averaging around $106/b in May–June, assuming a gradual reopening and inventory draws. Other banks (e.g., ING, HSBC) have revised 2026 averages upward to the mid-$90s–$110 range if flows stay constrained into summer.

Later 2026–2027: If the strait reopens meaningfully, prices are expected to fall toward $80–$90 by year-end and the low $70s–$80s in 2027 as Middle East production ramps and global inventories rebuild. Pre-crisis bearish calls (around $60) have been shelved for now but could return if demand softens.

Upside risks remain if diplomacy stalls; downside if a credible ceasefire materializes quickly. The paper market will lead the way down; physical prices will follow more slowly as actual barrels flow again.

The Bottom Line

Jennifer Granholm was right: presidents do not control gasoline prices. Global oil is priced through a complex interplay of futures speculation, physical supply realities, and geopolitical choke points like Hormuz.

The current crisis has laid bare the paper-physical divide in dramatic fashion. Once the Strait reopens, financial markets will stabilize faster than the physical supply chain—but they will stabilize, absent new shocks.

The Crude Truth is that oil prices are set by the market’s collective assessment of barrels in the water and barrels on paper. Politicians can influence policy at the margins (drilling permits, sanctions, and SPR releases), but they cannot command the price of the next tanker leaving Ras Tanura.

Understanding that distinction is the first step toward clearer thinking on energy policy—no matter who occupies the White House.

If you have any questions, please reach out to me on LinkedIn. We are finalizing our new website, and it is looking great. Stay tuned for the announcement.

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Appendix: Sources and Links

LinkedIn post quoting Jennifer Granholm (video of her statement): https://www.linkedin.com/posts/imad-khanafer-8a76a3329_the-next-time-the-dems-scream-that-the-price-ugcPost-7459352867397840896-TtRj (cited for her quote on presidential control). linkedin.com

CSIS: “How to Interpret Wartime Oil Prices” (paper vs. physical explanation): https://www.csis.org/analysis/how-interpret-wartime-oil-prices. csis.org

Al Jazeera: “Why oil prices aren’t what you think” (spot vs. futures): https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2026/4/13/why-oil-prices-arent-what-you-think-and-what-it-means-for-global-supply. aljazeera.com

OilPrice.com & Investing.com analyses of physical/paper disconnect during Hormuz crisis (2026): multiple reports detailing premiums. oilprice.com

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (May 2026 prices and forecasts): https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/. eia.gov

Reuters, Fortune, Wikipedia entries on 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis status and impacts: various May 2026 articles detailing closure, flows, and reopening dynamics. fortune.com +1

IEA and other analyst notes on Hormuz chokepoint (20–25% of seaborne oil): https://www.iea.org/about/oil-security-and-emergency-response/strait-of-hormuz. iea.org

Additional analyst revisions (ING, HSBC, Goldman scenarios): Reuters and bank research notes from April–May 2026.

All data current as of May 12, 2026. Oil markets move fast—check live benchmarks for the latest.