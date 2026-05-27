The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Himmel's avatar
Andrea Himmel
7d

Simpler take, in sum: storage release is misconstrued as flowing barrels

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rey Treviño III · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture