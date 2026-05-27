If you’ve been following the energy markets these past three months, you’ve probably asked the same question I have on The Crude Truth podcast or in TV interviews:

Why the heck hasn’t oil blown past $150 a barrel?

The Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint that normally moves about 20% of global seaborne crude — has been effectively closed since late February. Tankers are turning around, insurance rates are through the roof, and Iranian IRGC speedboats are playing games in the Persian Gulf. Yet here we sit on May 27 with WTI around $89–$90 and Brent flirting with $94–$95.

Robert Rapier nailed it in his recent Forbes/ZeroHedge piece “Why Hasn’t Oil Hit $150 (Yet)?” The market has surprised even the most seasoned analysts. Three months into the biggest supply shock in decades, and we’re not seeing 2008-style panic or 2022-style spikes. So what gives?

The Hidden Shock Absorbers Nobody Wants to Talk About

Rapier lays out the three big buffers that have kept the lid on prices:

Global inventories act as a giant shock absorber

The world walked into this crisis with fatter commercial stocks than most models assumed. OECD inventories have been drawing down — orderly for now — but we’re burning through working stocks that refineries and pipelines need just to keep the lights on. Once those operational minimums are breached, the system loses all flexibility. It’s not a dramatic week-to-week on the charts, but the cumulative draw is real and relentless.

OPEC spare capacity (with a giant asterisk)

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been pumping extra barrels to help offset the lost Gulf supply. But not every barrel is interchangeable. Quality mismatches mean some refineries can’t just flip a switch. And spare capacity isn’t infinite — once it’s used up, the margin for error disappears.

Demand destruction that’s quieter than you think

Higher prices have already forced airlines to cut routes, manufacturers to throttle back, and emerging-market consumers to drive less. It’s not a structural collapse in demand — it’s marginal, but it’s enough to buy time.

In short, we’re financing this disruption with stored barrels, spare pumps, and a little belt-tightening. Those tools are finite.

Rapier’s conclusion is spot-on: “Flexibility is not the same as permanence.”

The Crude Truth Angle: America’s Shale Is Part of the Buffer — For Now

Here’s what the mainstream pieces sometimes gloss over: U.S. shale has been a silent hero in this mess.

American crude production is humming near record levels (~13.3–13.7 million barrels per day). We’re a net exporter. That domestic supply cushion is insulating U.S. consumers and refiners more than Europe or Asia. But let’s be honest — shale isn’t infinite, and the best Tier 1 acreage has already been drilled. Without sustained capital investment and policy certainty, production will plateau and eventually decline.

This is exactly why energy dominance matters. The Trump administration and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright get it. We’re not going back to the days of begging OPEC for mercy or watching green fantasies destroy baseload power. But the market is still pricing in hope — hope for a quick diplomatic fix, hope that inventories magically refill, hope that demand stays soft.

What Happens When the Buffers Run Out?

If the Hormuz situation drags into summer or fall, those orderly inventory draws turn ugly. We’ve already seen reports of rapid depletion in floating storage and onshore tanks. Analysts from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and others have flagged $120–$150+ scenarios if the closure persists. The futures curve is still betting on a quick resolution — that’s why near-term prices haven’t exploded.

But physical reality doesn’t care about paper markets. When the last easy barrel is gone, the repricing will be violent. And unlike 2022, this time the disruption is structural, not just a short-term war premium.

Opportunities for U.S. Oil & Gas — If We Don’t Screw It Up

This isn’t all doom and gloom. Higher sustained prices are the best drilling incentive we’ve had in years. Independent producers who stayed disciplined through the bust cycles are poised to win big. LNG exports are more valuable than ever as Europe and Asia scramble for non-Russian, non-Middle Eastern molecules.

The Crude Truth?

America’s energy industry is the most innovative, resilient, and ethical on the planet. We don’t need to apologize for producing the energy the world demands. We need policymakers who stop subsidizing unreliable renewables at the expense of reliable hydrocarbons and nuclear.

Bottom Line

The fact that oil hasn’t hit $150 yet isn’t proof the crisis is contained — it’s proof the system had more slack than anyone expected. That slack is disappearing fast.

Keep an eye on inventory reports, tanker-tracking data, and any real movement in U.S.-Iran talks. Because when the buffers finally empty, the market won’t send a polite warning. It’ll send a price signal that wakes everyone up.

In the meantime, support the domestic producers who can actually deliver. The rest is just noise.

We will be watching when China starts buying again, as the global markets have adapted, with India buying more Russian and Venezuelan oil, and China has curbed demand and purchases through cutting refining runs and using oil from its storage. When the demand distruction matches an open Strait of Hormuz, we will be looking to find out how much damage was done to the OPEC and OPEC+ members from being shut in as many wells may not come back on line.

OPEC may be an organization on the way out as the UAE has left the organization so they can pump as much as they can, or as much as the market will support. With their new addition to their pipeline comming on line next year they will be able to take advanage of the invesments in additional oil production and transportation.

So after the Strait is open, and the estimated 6 months to get tankers and oil supply there will be question as to the demand distruction vs. prodcution capabilities lost.

What do you think — is $90 the new floor, or are we staring down a summer spike? Drop your takes in the comments. I’ll be diving deeper on this week’s episode of The Crude Truth podcast.

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