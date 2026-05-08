Being a podcast host is fun, but it is different being on other people’s podcasts, and today was a real treat. Dylan asked some great questions, and he is on target, seeking the right information for his audience.

The podcast interview is essentially an educational discussion for real estate investors about how oil and gas can be an accessible, tax-advantaged investment vehicle that complements their existing real estate portfolios.

1. Oil & Gas Investment Fundamentals

The conversation centers on how real estate investors can diversify into oil and gas investing. Rey Trevino explains that contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to inherit mineral rights to invest in oil and gas. Instead, modern investors can participate through direct non-op (non-operator) working interests, where they own a percentage of an oil and gas well and share in both revenues and expenses.

2. Tax Benefits & Incentives

A significant focus is on the attractive tax advantages of oil and gas investments:

Up to $100,000 : You can write off 100% of your investment against capital gains, W-2 income, and other income

Above $100,000 : You can write off at minimum 70% in year one

These are active tax deductions that don’t require the time commitment that real estate depreciation requires

3. Entry Points & Deal Structure

Rey explains how investors can get started with relatively modest capital:

Well costs are divided into working interests (e.g., a $1M well divided into 10% stakes = $100,000 per stake)

Investors can start with smaller percentages (e.g., 5% for $50,000)

Monthly revenue and expenses are split proportionally among investors

4. Due Diligence & Underwriting

The discussion covers how to evaluate oil and gas deals:

Access to geology and geologists

Title opinions for land

Petroleum engineers and reserve engineers assess production potential

Understanding oil price fluctuations and their impact on well value

5. Oil Price Volatility & Market Factors

Rey discusses what drives fluctuations in oil prices:

Political climate and presidential policies

Middle East disturbances

Wall Street speculation

The concept of “uncertainty cost” added to barrel prices

6. Texas’s Energy Dominance

Key statistics highlighted:

Texas produces almost 6 million barrels of oil daily

The U.S. produces ~14 million barrels daily (Texas = ~43% of U.S. production)

Production efficiency is improving despite fewer wells being drilled

7. Gas Price Disparities Across States

Dylan asks why gas prices vary so dramatically between states (New Jersey vs. Texas vs. California). Rey attributes this to:

Logistics and supply chain differences

State and local regulations

Tax structures (some states deliberately tax gasoline higher to discourage oil-powered vehicles)

8. Oil & Gas vs. Alternative Energy

A nuanced discussion about whether oil/gas and renewable energy are in conflict or can coexist:

Green energy production itself requires hydrocarbons (for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, etc.)

Rey uses the Dominican Republic example to show how natural gas infrastructure supports economic development

The view is that both energy sources will likely coexist rather than one replacing the other

9. Permitting & Regulatory Environment

Rey notes that the current administration is pro-oil and pro-real estate, actively removing regulatory red tape to speed up permitting for oil and gas wells.

10. Pecos Operating & Ray’s Background

Rey introduces his family office, which has been in oil and gas for 20+ years (his father for 40+ years), and mentions upcoming projects and their podcast “The Crude Truth.”

If you have questions, please reach out to me anytime via the Pecos Website or on my LinkedIn!

Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/