In this episode of The Crude Truth, Rey sits down with oil & gas attorney Lauren Varnado to discuss the growing legal challenges shaping the future of energy.



From royalty disputes and litigation risk to data centers, permitting reform, LNG infrastructure, and the rising power demand across America — this conversation dives deep into the legal and business side of the oil & gas industry.



Connect with Lauren on her LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/lauren-varnado-7b5b7761/



Topics we also cover in this interview are:



Oil & gas investment risks

How operators can avoid costly lawsuits

The future of data centers and energy demand

Why infrastructure and pipelines matter

Nuclear energy, LNG, and energy independence

Legal strategies for operators and investors

If you work in energy, invest in oil & gas, or want to understand where the industry is headed, this episode is packed with insight.

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1. Oil & Gas Legal Practice & Expertise

Lauren Varnado, a first-chair oil and gas attorney at Brown Rudnick, discusses her national practice covering upstream and midstream sectors across major oil and gas producing states. She emphasizes the importance of understanding both the legal and business aspects of energy production.



2. Royalty Disputes & Investor Protection

A significant focus is on royalty disputes and ensuring proper payment structures for surface owners, working interest owners, and royalty owners. The discussion highlights how transparent communication and proper legal structuring protect both companies and investors, allowing them to receive fair returns without intermediaries taking excessive cuts.



3. Litigation Risk Mitigation

Lauren stresses the importance of a proactive legal strategy to avoid costly litigation. She explains how companies can spend $100,000 on preventive legal analysis to avoid $5-10 million in litigation costs later. Key strategies include varying contract language, lease forms, and royalty check formats to prevent class action certification.



4. Clean Energy & New Technologies

The conversation explores how traditional oil and gas producers are developing innovation groups to explore new technologies and clean energy ventures, recognizing that the future includes both traditional energy and renewable alternatives.



5. Data Centers & Energy Infrastructure

A major topic is the emerging intersection of data centers with oil and gas operations. Data centers require enormous amounts of power (equivalent to 20 New York cities), making natural gas and oil critical energy sources. The discussion covers contractual considerations and how oil and gas companies can protect their production rights while accommodating data center development.



6. Energy Independence & Infrastructure Challenges

The interview addresses critical infrastructure gaps, particularly in the Northeast and California, where restrictions on pipelines and LNG infrastructure force consumers to rely on expensive or environmentally harmful alternatives like heating oil. The discussion emphasizes how West Virginia and Texas have abundant natural gas resources that could solve energy shortages.



7. Regulatory Compliance & Government Relations

Lauren discusses the importance of complying with regulations, particularly the Texas Railroad Commission, which provides clarity and reduces legal risk compared to other states. She also addresses permitting reform as a critical issue needing government attention.



8. Nuclear Energy & Alternative Power Sources

The conversation includes a discussion on nuclear energy as a clean, safe power source when properly regulated, drawing parallels to how Thomas Edison's tactics created fear around electricity while Tesla's innovations became the standard.



9. Climate Litigation & Environmental Disclosures

The interview touches on shareholder lawsuits and climate-related litigation against oil and gas companies regarding the veracity of environmental and climate disclosures.



10. Intellectual Property in Energy

Lauren notes an emerging trend of IP and patent litigation in the oil and gas industry, including trade secret theft and patent disputes involving major companies and refineries—a shift from historical patterns where drilling contractors held most patents.



This interview presents a comprehensive view of modern oil and gas legal practice, emphasizing the intersection of traditional energy, emerging technologies, and the critical role of legal strategy in business success.

We have several great interviews in the works, and buckle up.





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