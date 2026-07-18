The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
18h

The world holds approximately 1.77 trillion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

At current global oil consumption rates of about 105 million barrels per day, primarily by the few wealthier developed countries, estimates suggest oil and natural gas could run out in less than 50 years, with coal having perhaps 70-100 years remaining.

• Oil reserves are approximately 1,770,000,000,000 barrels

• Oil consumption is currently 105,000,000 barrels/day

• Days remaining at current oil consumption 16,857 days

• Years remaining at current oil consumption rates in 46 years

Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day and have yet to join the industrial revolution!

• For the 6+ billion living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles, and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.

• Worldwide, more than 3 million people in poverty die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by indoor air pollution. These deaths are primarily linked to cooking with polluting fuels, resulting in respiratory infections, strokes, heart disease, and lung cancer.

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