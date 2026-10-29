In this episode of “The Crude Truth,” host Rey Trevino sits down with Dr. Dawn Buckingham, Texas General Land Commissioner, to explore the ambitious vision driving Texas’s economic future.

As the state faces critical challenges and opportunities in energy, national security, and sustainable development, Dr. Buckingham unveils the Texas Engine Initiative—a comprehensive strategy designed to secure Texas’s independence across energy, minerals, food production, and infrastructure.

From breaking China’s monopoly on rare earth minerals to turning oil and gas industry byproducts into agricultural assets, and from protecting Texas’s vulnerable coastline to preserving the state’s rich historical legacy, this conversation shows how the General Land Office serves as the “tip of the spear” for Texas’s prosperity.

With $6 billion in education funding generated in just four years and billions more invested in disaster recovery and coastal resilience, Dr. Buckingham discusses how strategic stewardship of Texas’s vast resources and lands is positioning the state—and by extension, the nation—for long-term security and growth.

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1. Texas Engine Initiative (TEI)

The centerpiece of the conversation is Dr. Buckingham’s comprehensive economic development strategy with five pillars focused on:

Energy Independence: Developing dispatchable energy sources including oil & gas, nuclear, geothermal, and utilizing transmission line corridors

Mineral Independence: Breaking China’s monopoly on rare earth minerals critical for national security (phones, jets, military equipment)

Food Production Independence: Ensuring Texas doesn’t rely on foreign nations for food

Manufacturing & Industrial Development: Creating jobs and economic growth (e.g., Waxahachie industrial complex bringing 10,000 jobs and $1.5B annual revenue)

Infrastructure Development: Master-planned communities and strategic land use

2. Produced Water Innovation

A major focus on converting oil and gas industry waste into an asset:

Cleaning produced water to agricultural quality for irrigation

Growing crops (alfalfa, wheat, sorghum, native grasses) on GLO land in Pecos

Potential to generate ~1 million barrels of water daily for agricultural use

Transforming West Texas into productive farmland

3. Education Funding

The General Land Office contributes $6 billion to public education in four years through the Permanent School Fund

The fund is now worth $65 billion and is the oldest sovereign wealth fund in the country

Revenue helps reduce property taxes for Texas citizens

4. Rare Earth Minerals

Texas possesses the world’s most complete set of rare earth minerals not controlled by China

Estimated 100+ year supply worth tens of billions of dollars

Critical for national security and technological advancement

Commitment to domestic processing rather than exporting raw materials to China

5. Oil & Gas Industry Defense

Defending against Biden administration policies (LNG export ban, Endangered Species Act weaponization)

Supporting the first new refinery in 50 years near Brownsville

Emphasizing oil and gas as essential to American independence and economic strength

Contrasting Republican stewardship with Democratic opposition to the industry

6. Coastal Protection & Disaster Recovery

$14 billion in active disaster recovery projects

$1 billion in flood mitigation projects

Largest beach renourishment project in the country

“Coastal Spine” infrastructure project (dunes, levees, storm gates) from Louisiana to Mexico

Orphaned well remediation in bays

Managing three Marine Leagues (10.3 miles) of state waters in the Gulf

7. Border Security & Cartel Prevention

Declaring islands in the Rio Grande as Texas territory to eliminate cartel safe havens

Strategic land acquisition (354,000 acres) to prevent foreign ownership and secure border components

Preventing China from acquiring strategic Texas land

8. Historical Preservation

“Save Texas History” program protecting the Alamo and other state monuments

Teaching Texans their heritage and the significance of historical events

Emphasizing the sacrifices of early Texans and their legacy of independence

9. Texas Sovereignty & Independence

Highlighting Texas’s unique position as a state that retained its public lands (unlike Western states that ceded land to the federal)

Revenue from state lands stays in Texas and funds education

Emphasis on Texas’s independent approach to governance and problem-solving

The Texas Pledge and distinctive Texas identity

10. Economic Impact & Political Philosophy

Contrasting Republican stewardship (controlling spending, generating revenue) with Democratic approaches

Emphasizing that Texas’s success serves as a model for the nation and world

The importance of maintaining Republican leadership to preserve these initiatives

Subscribe to The Crude Truth for more conversations about energy, business, technology, and the future of Texas.

For More information on Tax-Advantaged Investments: https://pecos.energy/info/

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Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecos.energy/