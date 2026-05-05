In the midst of the 2026 Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz—the chokepoint that once carried roughly 20% of the world’s seaborne oil—America’s Gulf Coast has become the new epicenter of global crude supply. U.S. crude oil exports hit a stunning record of 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, according to commodities data firm Kpler—a more than 30% jump from 3.9 million bpd in February, before the conflict escalated.

Tankers from Asia, Europe, and beyond are steaming toward Texas ports in unprecedented numbers. The Port of Corpus Christi—already one of the largest oil export terminals on the planet—logged its busiest month in March and its busiest quarter ever. Ship traffic there exceeded 240 vessels, well above the normal 200 per month. On any given day, 50 to 60 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), each capable of hauling up to 2 million barrels, are heading to U.S. Gulf ports—double the volume from a year ago.

Corpus Christi and the Gulf Coast: America’s New Energy Lifeline Corpus Christi now handles roughly half of all U.S. crude exports, with Houston accounting for most of the rest. Since the war began, the port has been shipping around 2.5 million bpd—up from 2.2 million bpd last year. CEO Kent Britton described it as “a constant parade of tankers coming in and out.”

This isn’t just a blip. Weekly U.S. crude exports have spiked even higher in recent EIA data, touching over 6.4 million bpd in one stretch. Total U.S. energy exports (crude plus products) hit a record 12.9 million bpd last week. For the first time since World War II, the U.S. came within a whisker of becoming a net crude exporter on a weekly basis.

The Gulf Coast’s export infrastructure is running near capacity—docks and pipelines are maxed out around 5+ million bpd overall, with Corpus Christi limited to about 2.6 million bpd without further pipeline expansions. Yet the surge continues, fueled by desperate buyers who have nowhere else to turn.

“What we are watching at the Gulf Coast is structural, not a market reaction to one disruption. A financial-controls architecture being institutionalized through Treasury constrains adversary oil revenues and routes allied flows through U.S. infrastructure. Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Brownsville, and others prepared for this — through channel dredging, capacity expansion, and the regional coordination that treats cargo as foundational infrastructure. Other U.S. port complexes will need to match that work. The cargo demand signal that the U.S. maritime revitalization agenda needs is taking shape now.” Dr Beatriz Canamary , Operational & Governance Lens for Infrastructure Investors

The Strait of Hormuz Shutdown: A Global Energy Shock

The Iran war triggered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, severing access to massive Persian Gulf export terminals like Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia and Basra in Iraq. Pre-war, these routes moved ~20 million bpd of oil—about one-fifth of global supply. Now, Gulf crude and LNG exports have been slashed dramatically. Some nations, like Kuwait, recorded zero crude exports in April for the first time since the 1991 Gulf War.

Overall, Middle East supply losses have been estimated between 7–13+ million bpd at peak disruption.

Oil prices responded accordingly: Brent and WTI surged to $100–$166 per barrel, triggering the largest monthly price spike in history and the biggest energy market disruption since the 1970s oil crisis.

How the U.S. Is Navigating the Crisis—Compared to the Rest of the World?

Here’s where America’s shale-powered energy strength stands out. The U.S. produced a record ~13.6 million bpd of crude in 2025 and remains the world’s top producer. Thanks to decades of investment in LNG terminals, pipelines, and export infrastructure, we’ve flipped from energy importer to global supplier of last resort.

U.S. Advantage: Domestic supply is secure. Refineries keep running. Exports are booming, bringing revenue and jobs to the Gulf Coast. Even with higher global prices pushing up U.S. gasoline costs, there are no shortages, no rationing, and no lines at the pump. Analysts note the U.S. is “relatively insulated” compared to import-dependent regions.

California is the Weak link in the Energy Dominance Armor. Through the horrific energy policies of Gavin Newsom’s office, they import about 70% of their oil and 50% to 60% of their jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline. Their main suppliers have notified them that they are about out of products for exports, and we are looking at getting huge lines in California. That is how NOT to be Energy Dominant.

The Rest of the World: Asia—historically the biggest buyer of Middle East crude—has been hammered. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are scrambling for U.S. light sweet crude (a less-than-ideal substitute for the heavy sour barrels their refineries are optimized for). European buyers are also turning to the U.S. in droves. Global inventories are being drawn down aggressively. Some analysts warn of prolonged shortages, inflation spikes, and recession risks if the Hormuz situation drags on.

In short, the U.S. is exporting its way through the crisis while much of the world is importing its way into pain.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

This surge isn’t infinite. Export capacity is bumping up against physical limits—docks, pipelines, and even global tanker availability are tightening. Matt Smith of Kpler notes that while the U.S., Latin America, and West Africa can provide incremental barrels, they “can’t plug the hole” left by the Middle East.

The crisis response is a wartime measure, not a permanent realignment. Asian buyers would prefer cheaper, closer Middle East supplies once (if) the Strait reopens. Still, the episode underscores a hard truth: Energy independence is real for the U.S., but global markets mean we still feel price shocks. The difference? We’re profiting from them while helping stabilize the world.

The Crude Truth:

America’s Gulf Coast is proving once again why U.S. energy dominance matters. Record exports aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet—they’re tankers full of American crude steaming to a world in desperate need. In an era of geopolitical volatility, our shale revolution and export infrastructure are national security assets.

As the podcast host who’s been beating this drum for years: Keep drilling, keep building pipelines and terminals, and keep exporting. The world is watching—and buying. Be like Texas, and not California or New York.

What do you think—will this accelerate U.S. energy infrastructure investment, or will politics get in the way again? Drop your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for the next episode of The Crude Truth, where we’ll dive deeper into the numbers.

Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/

Sources include Kpler, EIA, CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, and industry tracking data. All figures as of early May 2026.