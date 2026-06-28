The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
9h

Cushing can go to ~17m barrels. And SPR is irrelevant, was 4.4mb per day, now down to maybe 0.7mb, so not really a factor anymore.

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