The Crude Truth

The Crude Truth

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 1

Among America’s aging infrastructure are 130 operable petroleum refineries that make all the transportation fuels refined from raw crude oil for society. as well as the oil derivatives refined from oil that re the basis of more than 6,000 products in the economy.

PS: The same transportation fuels and products that wind turbines and solar panels CANNOT MAKE, as they can only generate electricity!

Among America’s aging refinery infrastructure is the technical talent running those 130 refineries, that are nearing retirement, and thus a shortage of talent to replace them is on the horizon.

Worldwide, there are around 200 total conventional refinery projects (comprising both new-build and expansion/upgrades) currently under construction globally. Thus, the refinery technical talent demand is primarily offshore.

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