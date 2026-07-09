What makes West Texas networking different from anywhere else?



In this episode of The Crude Truth, Rey Trevino sits down with Derrick Black, a respected oil & gas professional, community leader, and founder of Coffee & Connections. Derrick shares his journey from telecommunications with AT&T to building a successful career in the Permian Basin, while using his passion for networking to connect people, businesses, and nonprofits throughout West Texas.



The conversation explores the culture of the Permian Basin, the importance of authentic relationships, the impact of community involvement, and how strong networks can create opportunities both inside and outside the oilfield. Derrick also discusses his work with local nonprofits, his commitment to leaving a meaningful legacy, and an exciting new venture that could bring innovative production technology to the industry.



In This Episode:

✔️ Derrick Black’s journey into oil & gas

✔️ Why networking is critical for career growth

✔️ The story behind Coffee & Connections

✔️ Supporting local nonprofits in West Texas

✔️ The unique culture of the Permian Basin

✔️ Leadership, legacy, and community impact

✔️ Future opportunities in the energy industry





Whether you’re in oil & gas, business development, sales, or simply looking to build stronger professional relationships, this episode offers valuable insights on creating meaningful connections that drive success.

Derrick, thank you for your time and leadership. - Rey



Connect with Derrick on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/derrickblackbdm/



Key Points We Cover:

1. West Texas Energy Industry & Oil & Gas

The episode opens with the historical significance of oil in Texas (Spindletop Hill, 1901) and emphasizes that despite alternative energy sources, America still depends on oil. The discussion highlights how oil and gas fuels modern life and infrastructure, and why West Texas (particularly the Permian Basin) is crucial to U.S. energy independence.

2. Derek Black’s Career Journey

Derek shares his professional evolution from telecommunications (12+ years at AT&T) to oil and gas. He details his transition through companies like Weatherford and Forum Energy Technologies, focusing on production-side work including artificial lift systems (ESPs, rod lift, gas lift). This demonstrates how diverse backgrounds can lead to success in the energy sector.

3. Networking & Community Building

A central theme is the power of high-energy networking in West Texas. Derek emphasizes how genuine, face-to-face connections drive business and community relationships—contrasting this with social media-driven interactions. The discussion celebrates the collaborative spirit of West Texas professionals.

4. Coffee Connections Initiative

Derek launched a nonprofit-focused networking program that connects oil and gas professionals with local nonprofits. The initiative involved monthly coffee shop gatherings where business leaders could learn about and support community organizations like Family Promise and Special Olympics.

5. Legacy & Purpose Beyond Profit

A pivotal moment in Derek’s life came after his father-in-law’s funeral, when he realized the importance of leaving a meaningful legacy. This inspired his shift from purely career-focused work to community service and helping others—a theme that underscores his current board positions with nonprofits.

6. West Texas Culture & Values

The podcast celebrates the character of West Texas communities—describing residents as hardworking, God-fearing, neighbor-first people who don’t divide along political lines but unite around shared values and work ethic. This culture supports both business growth and community welfare.

7. Job Opportunities & Growth in the Region

Derek encourages job seekers to consider West Texas, noting abundant opportunities in engineering and production roles. He emphasizes that with the right connections and effort, finding work in the region is highly achievable.

8. New Venture: Apex Systems

Derek hints at an exciting new company he’s launching with a veteran partner—a production technology company with innovative, unreleased technology that he believes will “reshape the game of production.”

The episode ultimately celebrates energy, purpose, community, and the vital role West Texas plays in American energy independence.

Buckle up, we have some Huge episodes rolling through production!





Check out LFS Chemistry Sponsor of the Crude Truth here: https://lfschemistry.com/



Follow Rey on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/



Also, Pecos Operating Website: https://pecosoperating.com/



Also, the great Production team at Real News Public Relations

https://www.realnewspr.com/